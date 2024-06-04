Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Wayanad Election Results 2024: Will Rahul Gandhi retain control of his constituency?

    Wayanad Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: All eyes are on Wayanad as INC's Rahul Gandhi is contesting again against CPI's Annie Raja. K Surendran, BJP state president contested on the NDA candidate. 

    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Wayanad, a charming district situated amidst the Western Ghats of Kerala, is preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with excitement. It's expected to host a competitive race among prominent candidates aiming for the prestigious parliamentary seat. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04).

    2024 Elections: 

    Rahul Gandhi, part of the United Democratic Front (UDF), is running for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, pitted against Annie Raja, a CPI national leader representing the Left Democratic Front (LDF). While Annie Raja is vigorously campaigning in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi is opting for a more subdued approach, relying on his widespread popularity to clinch another substantial win.

    Meanwhile, K Surendran, the BJP's state president, has chosen to enter the fray in Wayanad, in line with the party's national strategy to present a formidable challenge in Rahul Gandhi's constituency.

    2019 Elections: 

    The 2019 elections garnered significant national attention as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad as a UDF candidate, facing off against CPI's PP Suneer from the Left and Tushar Vellapally from BDJS representing the NDA. With an impressive voter turnout of 80.37%, Rahul Gandhi secured a resounding victory, garnering a massive majority of 4,31,770 votes out of a total of 10,87,783 votes cast. Rahul received 706,367 votes (64.94%), while Suneer obtained 274,597 votes (25.24%) and Thushar garnered 78,816 votes (7.25%).
     

