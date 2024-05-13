Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vishnupriya murder case: Accused Shyamjith gets life term for killing girl who rejected his love proposal

    Vishnupriya murder case: Accused Shyamjith was sentenced to lifetime imprisonment by the Thalassery court on Monday (May 13).  The accused Shyamjith entered the house and stabbed Vishnupriya to death for rejecting his love proposal in 2022.

    Vishnupriya murder case: Accused Shyamjith gets life term for killing girl who rejected his love proposal anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 13, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

    Kannur: The Thalassery Additional District Court (One) on Monday (May 13) sentenced the lone accused in the 2022 Vishnupriya murder case to life imprisonment. The accused Shyamjith was found guilty earlier by the court. He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for trespassing. Shyamjith will also have to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh. The prosecution responded that the verdict was satisfactory and happy. The quantum of the sentence was announced by Additional District Court Judge AV Mridula. 

    He faced charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC)  449 (House-trespass to commit offence) and 302 (Murder). 

    The incident happened in the case took place on October 22, 2022. The accused Shyamjith entered the house and stabbed Vishnupriya to death for rejecting his love proposal.  The attack took place when Vishnupriya was alone in the house and had the relatives left for the posthumous rites of a close relative. Vishnupriya, who was at her relative's house, had come home in the morning to change her clothes. Her mother who went in search of Vishnupriya was the first to see Vishnupriya surrounded by blood.

    Vishnupriya had 29 injuries all over her body. A native of Ponnani, who was on the video call, became a key witness in the case. The CCTV footage of purchasing the weapon and reaching Panur also became strong evidence. The police investigation found that Shyamjit had also planned to kill Vishnupriya's friend.

    Panoor Inspector M P Azad investigated the case and submitted the chargesheet. As per the chargesheet, Vishnupriya ended her relationship with Shyamjith after a quarrel. This incident pushed the accused to commit the crime.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 4:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Woman doctor verbally abused, slapped at Kollam hospital anr

    Kerala: Woman doctor verbally abused, slapped at Kollam hospital

    Kerala: Ice cream bombs explode during police patrol in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Ice cream bombs explode during police patrol in Kannur

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-769 May 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-769 May 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Passenger assaults TTE on Maveli Express when asked for ticket anr

    Kerala: Passenger assaults TTE on Maveli Express when asked for ticket

    Kerala: Two fishermen dead after ship hits fishing boat off Ponnani anr

    Kerala: Two fishermen dead after ship hits fishing boat off Ponnani

    Recent Stories

    THIS Mumbai hospital has a ward named after Shah Rukh Khan's mother RKK

    THIS Mumbai hospital has a ward named after Shah Rukh Khan's mother

    cricket Ramiz Raja criticises Pakistan pacers' bowling display in T20I against Ireland osf

    Ramiz Raja criticises Pakistan pacers' bowling display in T20I against Ireland

    Nepal to Bhutan: 7 most mountainous countries in the world ATG EAI

    Nepal to Bhutan: 7 most mountainous countries in the world

    PoK unrest explained: Why is Pakistan-occupied Kashmir burning, what protesters want & where does India stand snt

    PoK unrest explained: Why is Pakistan-occupied Kashmir burning, what protesters want & what is India's stance

    ICMR reveals why you should avoid non-stick cookware, suggests safe and alternatives utensils gcw

    ICMR reveals why you should avoid non-stick cookware, suggests safe and alternatives utensils

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon