Vishnupriya murder case: Accused Shyamjith gets life term for killing girl who rejected his love proposal

Kannur: The Thalassery Additional District Court (One) on Monday (May 13) sentenced the lone accused in the 2022 Vishnupriya murder case to life imprisonment. The accused Shyamjith was found guilty earlier by the court. He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for trespassing. Shyamjith will also have to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh. The prosecution responded that the verdict was satisfactory and happy. The quantum of the sentence was announced by Additional District Court Judge AV Mridula.

He faced charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 449 (House-trespass to commit offence) and 302 (Murder).

The incident happened in the case took place on October 22, 2022. The accused Shyamjith entered the house and stabbed Vishnupriya to death for rejecting his love proposal. The attack took place when Vishnupriya was alone in the house and had the relatives left for the posthumous rites of a close relative. Vishnupriya, who was at her relative's house, had come home in the morning to change her clothes. Her mother who went in search of Vishnupriya was the first to see Vishnupriya surrounded by blood.

Vishnupriya had 29 injuries all over her body. A native of Ponnani, who was on the video call, became a key witness in the case. The CCTV footage of purchasing the weapon and reaching Panur also became strong evidence. The police investigation found that Shyamjit had also planned to kill Vishnupriya's friend.

Panoor Inspector M P Azad investigated the case and submitted the chargesheet. As per the chargesheet, Vishnupriya ended her relationship with Shyamjith after a quarrel. This incident pushed the accused to commit the crime.

