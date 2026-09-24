The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-642 draw held on September 24, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with various other cash prizes and rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Karunya Plus KN-642 draw results on Thursday, September 24. The main prize is Rs 1 crore and there are many other monetary incentives. The draw has thousands of players waiting across the state.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main attraction of Karunya Plus KN-642 draw is the jackpot of Rs 1 crore. The participants are advised to check their ticket numbers with the official result published by Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-642 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - PU 614457

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number 614457

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - PN 689005

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - PO 802533

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0921, 1839, 3834, 3961, 4181, 4992, 5687, 6067 6536, 6636, 6716, 7078, 7618, 8096, 8219, 8515 8708, 9335, 9570

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 0144, 2918, 4285, 6270, 6660, 9273

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 6434, 5539, 6487, 4619, 1583, 6646, 0848, 9494 2118, 9881, 8488, 4311, 4349, 8821, 5666, 1211 6091, 6449

7th Prize: ₹500 -

8th Prize: ₹200 -

9th Prize: ₹100 -

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

The winners can claim the prize by submitting the original winning ticket along with identity proof and other documents to the designated Kerala Lottery offices or authorized banks.

The participants are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers with the official result issued by the Kerala Lottery Department.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

Lottery players can verify their ticket numbers by using:

Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website

Official Kerala Lottery result gazette

Official publications of lottery results

Licensed lottery dealers

Winners should check their winning tickets against the official results before claiming their prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya Plus KN-642 Lottery Result Today (September 24): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website does not support gambling.)