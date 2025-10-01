Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan has alleged a massive GST scam involving Rs 1100 crore in fraudulent transactions, resulting in a Rs 200 crore loss to the state. He accused the government of shielding corrupt officials and demanded a CBI probe.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan has leveled serious allegations against the state government, claiming that a massive scam linked to GST fraud has come to light. Speaking to the media, he described the revelations as “shocking,” pointing out that a single gang was behind fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 1100 crore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Allegations of Large-Scale GST Fraud

According to Satheesan, registrations were carried out using the names of unsuspecting common people without their knowledge, while the fraudulent financial transactions were routed through the scamsters’ own accounts. He noted that while the Pune Intelligence Unit managed to uncover the scam, the state’s response was limited to canceling the registrations.

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, the opposition leader said that the direct loss to the exchequer stands at Rs 200 crore-money which has not yet been recovered. Adding to the concern, he said the defrauded individuals were never informed about the manipulation of their details. Satheesan warned that this could be the visible part of a much larger network, with unofficial reports suggesting nearly 1,000 similar scams may be operating.

“The GST system is collapsing. What we are seeing is just the tip of the iceberg. There are no effective safeguards to prevent fraudulent registrations, no foolproof mechanisms in place,” Satheesan said, adding that the situation amounts to both tax fraud and data theft.

He went further to allege that sections of GST officials themselves have links with the fraudsters, accusing the government of deliberately shielding these officials. To ensure accountability, the opposition leader demanded a CBI investigation into the scam.

Gold Plating Controversy

Satheesan also raised fresh questions regarding the gold plating controversy at temples under the Devaswom boards. Referring to the gold plating that was done in 1999 with a “40-year guarantee,” he asked why it was showing signs of fading now and why no inquiry had been initiated despite proof of weight reduction.

He further demanded transparency by calling for an inquiry into the role of sponsors on Devaswom boards, insisting that the matter cannot be brushed aside.

The opposition leader’s press conference thus combined two sharp criticisms-allegations of a GST scam reflecting poor governance and corruption, and the long-unresolved issue of gold plating mismanagement.