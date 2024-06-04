Vadakara Election Results 2024 LIVE: Intense battle between UDF and LDF; Will KK Shailaja win big in Vadakara?

Vadakara Lok Sabha Election Results: The CPM has nominated KK Shailaja, the MLA from Mattannur, for the Vadakara seat while Shafi Parambil for the UDF and CR Praful Krishna is the candidate representing the BJP.

Vadakara constituency saw notable developments in candidate nominations, with the CPI(M) intensifying the competition by fielding former health minister and Mattannur MLA KK Shailaja teacher, aiming to address their prior defeat with P Jayarajan. On the other hand, Congress MP K Muraleedharan, initially considered for candidacy, withdrew as his sister, Padmaja Venugopal, joined the BJP. Subsequently, Congress selected Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil to contest in the Vadakara constituency.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04).

2024 Elections:

The voter turnout in Vadakara was recorded at 73.36%. In the 2024 elections, both the LDF and UDF have put forward strong contenders in the Vadakara constituency. The CPM has nominated KK Shailaja, the MLA from Mattannur, for the Vadakara seat, leveraging her popularity gained as the former health minister in hopes of converting it into votes. On the other hand, Shafi Parambil has joined the fray for the UDF, sparking high expectations. His last-minute entry into the Vadakara race received a warm reception in the constituency. The campaigning in Vadakara has reached such an intense level that making predictions has become challenging. CR Praful Krishna is the candidate representing the BJP in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency.

2019 Elections:

Despite the apparent dominance of the LDF in the assembly constituencies of the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, including Thalassery (CPM), Koothuparamba (LJD), Vadakara (RMP), Kuttyadi (CPM), Nadapuram (CPM), Koyilandi (CPM), and Perambra (CPM), the political landscape remains intricate. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, K Muraleedharan secured victory in Vadakara by defeating CPM's Kannur stalwart P Jayarajan with a significant margin of 84,663 votes. Muraleedharan garnered 526,755 votes, while Jayarajan received 442,092 votes. BJP candidate VK Sajevan managed to secure 80,128 votes.



