UPSC exam results 2023: Sidharth from Kerala gets fourth rank

Kochi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services mains examination for the year 2023 on Tuesday (April 16). Sidharth, a native of Ernakulam has secured fourth rank in the civil service examination in his fifth attempt. He was ranked 121st rank last time. However, his desire to go further and his hard work for that have brought him to the proud achievement of being ranked fourth in the country.

He was trained at Fortune Academy in Thiruvananthapuram. Sidharth's father, Ramkumar is a retired principal of Chinmaya College. His brother, Adarsh is an advocate in the High Court. Meanwhile, Vishnu Sasikumar who has got 31st rank in the list opted for IAS. Parvathy Gopakumar who secured 282nd rank is also likely to get IAS.

According to reports, a total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The UPSC has released the roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Additionally, the candidature of 355 recommended candidates remains provisional. The Civil Services Examination (CSE) main exam was conducted in subjective mode across two shifts from September 15 to September 24. Each shift spanned three hours, with morning sessions from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon sessions from 2 pm to 5 pm.