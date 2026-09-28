Pandikkad police in Malappuram have arrested Karuvarakundu native Shamsudheen for stealing mobile phones from houses. He specifically targeted homes with elderly people and housewives. The Perinthalmanna court remanded the accused, who also has a murder case against him.

Malappuram: The police have arrested a serial offender involved in multiple mobile phone theft cases. Pandikkad police caught 44-year-old Cherumala Shamsudheen, who hails from Punnakkad in Karuvarakundu. They arrested him for stealing mobile phones from houses in the Kuttipuli area during the daytime.

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Police officers said he specifically targeted homes where only elderly people and housewives lived. He would first strike up a conversation with the residents and win their trust. Then, he would sneak inside when no one else was around, grab the mobile phones, and escape. The investigation team identified him after locals filed complaints about the missing phones.

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The police are now investigating other similar thefts in the Pandikkad station limits. They are checking if he played a role in those cases too. Officers confirmed that he already faces several criminal cases across different police stations in Malappuram and nearby districts.

Police said Shamsudheen is also an accused in a serious case involving the rape and murder of a middle-aged housewife under the Karuvarakundu police station limits. The police team is currently gathering more details about his past cases. Pandikkad Station House Officer Rishadali Nechikadan led the arrest team. Sub-Inspectors Subramanian and Ambili, along with Civil Police Officers Sumesh, Sanir, Rakesh, Najmudheen, and Sutheesh, helped catch the accused. After questioning him, the police produced Shamsudheen before the Perinthalmanna court, which remanded him to custody.