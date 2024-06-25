Tragic! One-and-a half-year old boy dies after TV falls on him in Kerala's Ernakulam

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy, Abdul Samad, tragically died after a TV fell on him while he was playing in Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam. The accident occurred on Monday (June 24).

Kochi: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy tragically died after a TV fell on him in Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam. The accident occurred around 9:30 pm on Monday. Abdul Samad, the son of Paipra native Anas, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi.

Reports indicate that the television fell on the boy while he was playing with it. He was initially rushed to a nearby private hospital in Muvattupuzha immediately after the accident. Later, he was transferred to a hospital in Kochi for specialised medical treatment.

Unfortunately, the child succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Tuesday (June 25). His body will be released to his family after the post-mortem examination.

