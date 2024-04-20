Thrissur Pooram 2024: Paramekkavu, Thiruvambady conduct massive fireworks [WATCH]

The Thrissur Pooram fireworks, a highly anticipated event, faced delays and disruptions due to disagreements between Devaswom officials and cops. However, after discussions involving officials, the fireworks were eventually conducted, with the Parmekkavu faction initiating the display followed by the Thiruvambady faction.

Thrissur: The Thrissur Pooram fireworks, which faced a nearly four-hour delay due to disagreements between Devaswom officials and the police force, were eventually conducted around 7 am on Saturday (April 20). This resolution followed discussions involving officials such as Minister K Rajan and Thrissur district collector V R Krishna Teja with the Devaswom authorities.

The Parmekkavu faction initiated the fireworks, followed by the Thiruvambady faction. On Friday, the Thiruvambady section halted the festivities as police erected barricades during the procession (ezhunallippu) at the time of Madathil Varavu Panchavadyam. In protest, the Thiruvambady Devaswom switched off the lights at the Pooram panthal in Naduvilal junction.

According to reports, issues arose when police began regulating the movement of people hours before the eagerly awaited Pooram fireworks. This led to a dispute between the organizers and police, ultimately prompting the organizers to halt the proceedings in the middle of the night.

The Thiruvambady Devaswom members, meanwhile, alleged that the police were attempting to sabotage the renowned Thrissur Pooram in its entirety.

