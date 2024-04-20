Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Thrissur Pooram 2024: Paramekkavu, Thiruvambady conduct massive fireworks [WATCH]

    The Thrissur Pooram fireworks, a highly anticipated event, faced delays and disruptions due to disagreements between Devaswom officials and cops. However, after discussions involving officials, the fireworks were eventually conducted, with the Parmekkavu faction initiating the display followed by the Thiruvambady faction.
     

    Thrissur Pooram 2024: Paramekkavu, Thiruvambady conduct massive fireworks [WATCH] anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    Thrissur: The Thrissur Pooram fireworks, which faced a nearly four-hour delay due to disagreements between Devaswom officials and the police force, were eventually conducted around 7 am on Saturday (April 20). This resolution followed discussions involving officials such as Minister K Rajan and Thrissur district collector V R Krishna Teja with the Devaswom authorities.

    The Parmekkavu faction initiated the fireworks, followed by the Thiruvambady faction. On Friday, the Thiruvambady section halted the festivities as police erected barricades during the procession (ezhunallippu) at the time of Madathil Varavu Panchavadyam. In protest, the Thiruvambady Devaswom switched off the lights at the Pooram panthal in Naduvilal junction.

    According to reports, issues arose when police began regulating the movement of people hours before the eagerly awaited Pooram fireworks. This led to a dispute between the organizers and police, ultimately prompting the organizers to halt the proceedings in the middle of the night.

    The Thiruvambady Devaswom members, meanwhile, alleged that the police were attempting to sabotage the renowned Thrissur Pooram in its entirety.
     

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2024, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'If Rajeev Chandrasekhar wins, development is assured,' says JP Nadda in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'If Rajeev Chandrasekhar wins, development is assured,' says JP Nadda in Trivandrum

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rains across the state for next 3 days rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rains across the state for next 3 days

    Kerala: Idukki, Cheruthoni dam open for visitors till May 31 rkn

    Kerala: Idukki, Cheruthoni dam open for visitors till May 31

    Kerala: Kochi metro to operate services on April 21 early for UPSC candidates rkn

    Kerala: Kochi metro to operate services on April 21 early for UPSC candidates

    Kerala: 7-year-old boy brutally beaten by mother, stepfather in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested anr

    Kerala: 7-year-old boy brutally beaten by stepfather in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to arrive in Bengaluru today; check traffic guidelines vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to arrive in Bengaluru today; check traffic guidelines

    Petrol diesel price on April 20: Know how much it costs in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on April 20: Know how much it costs in your city

    Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT 3 cancelled RBA

    Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 3 CANCELLED 

    Who was Max Azzarello? US man who self-immolated outside Donald Trump's hush-money trial gcw

    Who was Max Azzarello? US man who self-immolated outside Donald Trump's hush-money trial

    Karnataka CM urges former PM HD Deve Gowda to secure central approval for Mekedatu project amid drought crisis vkp

    Karnataka CM urges former PM HD Deve Gowda to secure central approval for Mekedatu project amid drought crisis

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon