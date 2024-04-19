Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Thrissur Pooram 2024: Kerala's most awaited largest temple festival today

    The most-awaited Thrissur Pooram festival will be held today at Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple. The pooram was organized by Maharaja of Kochi, Shakthan Thampuran, with participation from ten temples (Paramekkavu, Thiruvambadi Kanimangalam, Karamuku, Laloor, Choorakottukara, Panamukkampally, Ayyanthole, Chembukkavu, Neythilakavu).

     

    Thrissur Pooram 2024: Kerala's most awaited largest temple festival today rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 8:23 AM IST

    Thrissur: The most-awaited historic Thrissur Pooram will be held today. This annual temple festival, which is regarded as the mother of all poorams, was organized by Maharaja of Kochi, with participation from ten temples (Paramekkavu, Thiruvambadi Kanimangalam, Karamuku, Laloor, Choorakottukara, Panamukkampally, Ayyanthole, Chembukkavu, Neythilakavu).

    The celebration is known for its colorful array of colorfully dressed elephants and its kudamattom ceremony. One of the highlights, and one that is closely observed, is the kudamattom ritual, which involves the quick and rhythmic changing of vibrantly colored and sequined parasols.

    The ilanjithara melam, a captivating display of traditional instruments that transports thousands of spectators to a state of happiness and euphoria, is another highlight. Approximately 250 artists play in this traditional orchestra, which is directed by chenda artists. The energy of the thousands of onlookers, who wave their hands in time with the beat produced by the chenda, kurumkuzhal, kombu, and elathalam (traditional instruments of Kerala), is reflected in the orchestra. The spectacular pooram ends with the dashing fireworks.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 8:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress leader Shama Mohamed booked for 'No churches or mosques if BJP wins' jibe in Kerala's Kozhikode anr

    Congress leader Shama Mohamed booked for 'No churches or mosques if BJP wins' jibe in Kerala's Kozhikode

    SC tells EC to examine error during Kasaragod mock polls anr

    SC tells EC to examine error during Kasaragod mock polls

    Thrissur Pooram on April 19: Everything you should know about India's largest temple festival anr

    Thrissur Pooram on April 19: Everything you should know about India's largest temple festival

    Thrissur Pooram 2024: Neithala Kavilamma Thekke Gopura Nada opens marking official start of Pooram anr

    Thrissur Pooram 2024: Neithala Kavilamma Thekke Gopura Nada opens marking official start of Pooram

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pinarayi Vijayan unappointed working president of BJP, says Telangana CM in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pinarayi Vijayan unappointed working president of BJP, says Telangana CM in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price on April 19: Check how much it costs in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on April 19: Check how much it costs in your city

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi encourages first-time voters, says 'every voice matters' AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi encourages first-time voters, says 'every voice matters'

    World Liver Day 2024: What is Fatty Liver? Know about non-alcoholic fatty liver disease among young adults RBA

    World Liver Day 2024: What is Fatty Liver? Know about non-alcoholic fatty liver disease among young adults

    World Liver Day 2024: Let's understand liver disease, its causes, symptoms, and risk factors RBA

    World Liver Day 2024: Let's understand liver disease, its causes, symptoms, and risk factors

    Mukesh Ambani turns 67: Custom cars to art collections, 10 unique things own by the businessman RKK

    Mukesh Ambani turns 67: Custom cars to art collections, 10 unique things own by the businessman

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon