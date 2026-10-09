Parappanangadi police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping a divorced woman on the false promise of marriage and later forcing her to take abortion pills.

Malappuram: The police arrested a young man on charges of raping a woman after promising to marry her and later forcing her to abort the pregnancy. The Parappanangadi police took 36-year-old Ali Akbar, a native of Karakundu in Kannur, into custody.

Kochi: Tiny Carry Bag Logo Helps Police Nab Man Who Harassed Schoolgirl On Bus!

The police said the accused befriended the divorced woman and promised to marry her. He also assured her that he would take care of her daughter from her first marriage. The police case states that he exploited this trust and sexually assaulted the woman. The complaint mentions that the woman got pregnant after the assault, and she suffered a miscarriage after taking the pills provided by the accused.

Beypore: Bengal Migrant Worker Dies After Collapsing On Fishing Boat! Read On

The police registered the case and started the investigation based on the woman's statement. The investigation team tracked down and arrested Ali Akbar soon after. The officers questioned the accused and produced him in court. The Parappanangadi Judicial First Class Court remanded him to the Tirur Sub Jail.