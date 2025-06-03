Corporation engineers and the Public Works Department have identified 271 buildings across the city as being in a dangerous state.

Thrissur: The Civil Engineering Department of Thrissur Engineering College has come under scrutiny for issuing structural stability certificates to nearly 60 buildings marked for demolition by the city corporation. These certificates have reportedly allowed several dilapidated structures, deemed unsafe, to remain standing — sparking controversy.

This building on Swaraj Round, which was on the verge of collapse, was demolished by the mayor and his team using a JCB last week. This building had received a structural stability certificate from the Civil Engineering Department of Thrissur Engineering College six months ago, certifying its fitness. Congress has demanded transparency as to who was issuing these fitness certificates.

Corporation engineers and the Public Works Department have identified 271 buildings across the city as being in a dangerous state. While the corporation issues demolition notices for dilapidated buildings, owners often avoid demolition by obtaining certificates from the Civil Engineering Department of the engineering college. The corporation is demanding a vigilance investigation.

To overcome the legal protection provided by the engineering college's certificates, the corporation sought the collector's assistance. The demolition at Swaraj Round was carried out under the Disaster Management Act. However, recognizing that this approach isn't always practical, the corporation is calling for a comprehensive investigation. Meanwhile, the faculty of the Civil Engineering Department at the engineering college declined to comment on the issued certificates.