    Thrippunithura firecracker explosion: Police register case against contractors, temple officials

     A huge collection of firecrackers brought to a warehouse exploded and caught fire on Monday in Thripunnithura, Ernakulam. The firecrackers brought from Palakkad for a temple festival exploded while being unloaded from the vehicle. The councilors of the Thrippunitura Municipal Corporation alleged the Puthiyakavu temple committee was fully responsible for the Thrippunitura explosion.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

    Kochi: A huge collection of firecrackers brought to a warehouse exploded and caught fire on Monday at 10.30 a.m. in Thripunnithura, Ernakulam. The firecrackers brought from Palakkad for a temple festival exploded while being unloaded from the vehicle. The Pothencode police have registered a case against contractors for illegal possession of explosives. The police had earlier arrested four people, including temple officials, yesterday under non-bailable sections, including the Explosives Act.  

    Around 25 houses nearby were also damaged in the explosion, while two vehicles were completely gutted. The explosion was felt up to 300 meters away. The explosives were collected from a house rented by the contractor in the name of Akhil. The councilors of the Thrippunitura Municipal Corporation alleged the Puthiyakavu temple committee was fully responsible for the Thrippunitura blast. The families, who lost their homes, sought compensation for the explosion.

    According to the latest reports, two of the critically injured people died in the explosion. Following the violent blast, individuals whose houses were destroyed have been relocated to the auditorium in Puthikav. Additionally, some have sought refuge with relatives as they cope with the aftermath of the incident.

    Health Minister Veena George directed the Director of the Health Department to ensure expert treatment for those injured in the blast in Thrippunithura. The District Medical Officer has taken steps to provide better treatment facilities at Kalamasery Medical College and Ernakulam General Hospital. Thrippunithura Hospital has also been instructed to provide more facilities.

