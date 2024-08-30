Three Decades of News: Asianet, Malayalam's first private television channel, celebrates its 31st anniversary

Asianet, the pioneering Malayalam television channel, has expanded over the years to include multiple channels such as Asianet Plus and Asianet Global, with Asianet News launching as a dedicated news channel. Today, in its 31st year, Asianet continues to lead the Malayalam visual media industry.

Asianet, the trailblazing Malayalam television channel, marks a significant milestone today, celebrating 31 years since its launch on August 30, 1993. For over three decades, Asianet has remained steadfast in its commitment to delivering news that is "straight, bold, and relentless," continuing its legacy of excellence in broadcasting.

Asianet ushered in a new visual media culture in Malayalam on August 30, 1993, with its inaugural ceremony held at the Senate Hall in Thiruvananthapuram. The channel was launched under the leadership of prominent figures from the Malayalam literary, cultural, and media fields, including P. Bhaskaran and S. Sasikumar.

The channel had a team of skilled technicians as well. The first program aired was "Kannadi," hosted by T.N. Gopakumar. Initially, Asianet broadcasted for just three hours a day, focusing solely on entertainment and educational content. However, on September 30, 1995, the channel began airing a half-hour news bulletin, expanding its scope to include news coverage as well.

The live news broadcast was a significant milestone. Remarkably, the news was transmitted from a studio in Subic Bay, a location thousands of kilometers away in the Philippines. Asianet, which had initially grown as an entertainment and news channel, quickly became a favorite among Malayalis. Eventually, the channel expanded its broadcast to 24 hours a day.

Asianet later expanded to include multiple channels, such as Asianet Plus and Asianet Global. Asianet News also launched as a dedicated news channel, all of which were well-received by Malayalis. As the channels continued to grow, Asianet and Asianet News eventually split into separate entities, each becoming its own company. Even in its 31st year, both Asianet and Asianet News remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving visual media landscape.



Latest Videos