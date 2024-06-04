Thiruvananthapuram Election Result 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to INC's Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Union Minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar humbly accepted his defeat to INC's Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday (June 4). Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was ahead of 15,000 votes, according to the data from the Election Commission.

Thiruvananthapuram: Following initial predictions of an unexpected win for NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, incumbent Member of Parliament and UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor banked on his devoted supporters to rally and win Thiruvananthapuram a fourth time. Data from the Election Commission showed that Tharoor was ahead in the constituency by more than 15,000 votes.

Speaking to reporters, Chandrasekhar said that he faced tough competition in Thiruvananthapuram and that he humbly accepts the verdict. He said that there was a positive campaign and the vote share of the BJP could be increased.

"We have come very close and have set a record margin and vote share. It shows that the people of Kerala are increasingly supporting the BJP. It is disappointing that I couldn't win today, but fought a clean campaign. We didn't use divisiveness like our opposition. Growth of BJP in Kerala is completely expected and will continue," he said.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that he would stay in Thiruvananthapuram and solve the problems of the people. He added that he was happy that Suresh Gopi won in Thrissur which was a crucial victory.

CPI's Pannyan Ravindran, who secured 247648, is third, according to the election commission.

Meanwhile, Tharoor thanked the voters and also congratulated his rival candidates for their performance in Kerala.

"I am glad that in the end, the voters of Thiruvananthapuram once again decided to repose their faith in me which they have done in three previous elections and I will obviously look forward to fulfilling their trust and working very hard for this constituency," Tharoor said.



Latest Videos