It is suspected that many crucial documents related to Sabarimala gold plating have been moved from Smart Creations. The SIT could not find the documents during the inspection. Meanwhile, the Travancore Devaswom Board meeting will be held today.

The probe into the Sabarimala gold theft is gaining momentum, with the Travancore Devaswom Board set to hold a key meeting in Thiruvananthapuram today. One of the main agenda points will be possible action against Assistant Engineer K. Sunilkumar, who is among the accused still in service.

Retired officials to be implicated

Earlier, Murari Babu, the Administrative Officer in 2019, faced suspension over his alleged role. Apart from Sunilkumar, he is the only serving official on the accused list, though the Board has previously stated that retired officials implicated in the case will not be spared.

Today’s meeting is expected to discuss measures such as stopping pension payouts and withdrawing other benefits from those retired but accused.

Documents missing

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team has hit a stumbling block. Many crucial documents linked to the gold plating work carried out by Smart Creations have gone missing. Investigators believe these records may have been smuggled out, and plans are underway for further, more detailed inquiries into the matter.