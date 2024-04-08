Sidharthan's case: Three days after taking over case, CBI books 21 for abetting suicide, conspiracy, ragging

The CBI has submitted an FIR in the Mananthavady Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and has named 21 accused in the death of JS Sidharthan, a student of Pookode Veterinary University.

Wayanad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted an FIR in the Mananthavady Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in the case regarding the death of Pookode Veterinary University student JS Sidharthan.

Apart from four Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders — union president Arun K, SFI unit secretary Amal Ihsan, and unit members Asif Khan and Abhishek S — the CBI has mentioned the names of other the accused persons: Akhil K, Kashinadhan R S, Ameen Akbarali, Arun K, Sinjo Johnson, Ajay J, Althaf A, Soud Risal E K, Adithyan, Muhammed Dhanish, Rehan Binoy, Akash S D, Shreehari R D, Dons Dai, Billgate Joshwa Thannikkode, Naseer V and Abhi V.

In its FIR, the CBI states: “…The investigation in connection with the death of Sidharthan has been transferred to CBI. FIR was initially registered under Section 174 of CrPC on the basis of a statement of Krishanlal, another second year student. However, SI Prashobh filed an application before the concerned court to add new sections. The investigation is taken over from Kerala police by CBI and registering new FIR under IPC Sections; 120 (criminal conspiracy), 306 (abetment to suicide), 323 (causing hurt), 342 (illegal confinement), 506 (threatening), 355 (assault) and Section 4 Section 4, 3 of The Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act.”

The Kerala High Court had instructed the Centre to promptly issue a notification for the CBI to take over the investigation into the death of Sidharthan. The High Court said delaying the investigation would affect justice. The court also asked what is the technical hurdle if the government orders a CBI investigation.

Sidharthan was found hanging inside the toilet of the men's hostel at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Pookode, Wayanad on February 18.

