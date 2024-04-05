Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sidharthan death case: Kerala High Court directs Centre to notify CBI probe quickly

    Considering the petition filed by Jayaprakash, the Kerala High Court directed the Centre to notify the CBI probe immediately into the death of Sidharthan, the student at Pookode Veterinary University, Wayanad.

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala High Court directs Centre to notify CBI probe quickly anr
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court has instructed the Centre to promptly issue a notification for the CBI to take over the investigation into the death of Sidharthan, a student at Pookode Veterinary University. The High Court said delaying the investigation would affect justice. The court also asked what is the technical hurdle if the government orders a CBI investigation.

    In the interim order, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas asked the Centre to issue the notification under Section 5 (of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act) while considering the petition of deceased's father Jayaprakash. 

    The CBI has clarified that it can take up the investigation only after receiving the central government's directive. At the same time, the High Court appreciated the state government for announcing the CBI probe.

    The government contended that there was no delay and that the case was promptly transferred to the CBI. However, the court emphasized that any delay in handing over the case could impact its outcome. In an interim order, the High Court directed that the CBI inquiry should be notified without further delay, and the central government should furnish the notification immediately.

    Jayaprakash, the father of JS Sidharthan has moved the Kerala High Court against the delay in the CBI investigation as announced by the Chief Minister in his son's death. He requested the court to direct the concerned officials to take up the case immediately. Jayaprakash also alleged that there was a deliberate attempt on the part of the government to sabotage the CBI investigation. The High Court will consider the plea on Friday (April 05).

    Sidharthan was found hanging inside the toilet of the men's hostel at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Pookode, Wayanad on February 18.

    Earlier, Jayaprakash had told the media that he would protest in front of the Cliff House against the attempt to sabotage the CBI probe into the incident. He accused the Chief Minister of cheating him with false promises. Jayaprakash criticized the government for the delay in the CBI probe into the case, expressing frustration during a media address on Sunday. He accused authorities of attempting to obstruct the investigation and shield the accused.
     

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
