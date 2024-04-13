Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sidharthan death case: CBI conducts dummy inspection at veterinary college campus

    The investigation team consisting of 10 persons including DIGs and two SPs conducted a dummy inspection in the hostel washroom, where Sidharth, a second-year student at Pookode Veterinary College was found dead.

    Sidharthan death case: CBI conducts dummy inspection at veterinary college campus rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 13, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    Wayanad: The CBI conducted a dummy inspection in the hostel washroom, where Sidharth, a second-year student at Pookode Veterinary College was found dead. The scientific examination was led by DIG Lovely. A forensic team from Delhi also reached the hostel.

    The CBI team reached the hostel around 9:30 am today. The investigation team consisting of 10 persons including DIGs and two SPs reached the hostel. The investigation team inspected the room where Siddharth was brutally beaten, the courtyard where he was the victim of a mob trial, and the washroom where he was found hanging. The scientific test was carried out with a dummy of Siddharth's weight and height.

    Sidharthan was found hanging inside the toilet of the men's hostel at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Pookode, Wayanad on February 18.  The CBI submitted an FIR in the Mananthavady Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in the case regarding the death of Pookode Veterinary University student JS Sidharthan on April 8.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2024, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: CPO rank holders end strike after 62 days before state Secretariat; check details rkn

    Kerala: CPO rank holders end strike after 62 days before state Secretariat; check details

    Vishu 2024: Easy recipe to make delicious palada payasam at home rkn

    Vishu 2024: Easy recipe to make delicious palada payasam at home

    Kerala HC suggests state govt to shut down schools without playing grounds; check details rkn

    Kerala HC suggests state govt to shut down schools without playing grounds; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-649 April 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-649 April 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Vishu 2024: Know date, timing, history, significance and more on Malayalam New Year rkn

    Vishu 2024: Know date, timing, history, significance and more on Malayalam New Year

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: Will MI's Rohit Sharma join Chennai Super Kings'? Former England skipper adds fuel to rumours vkp

    IPL 2024: Will MI's Rohit Sharma join Chennai Super Kings'? Former England skipper adds fuel to rumours

    Pooja Hegde buys sea-facing house worth Rs 45 crore RKK

    Pooja Hegde buys sea-facing house worth Rs 45 crore

    Sydney mall stabbings: Australian PM Albanese lauds policewoman for saving lives; calls her a hero (WATCH) snt

    Sydney mall stabbings: Australian PM Albanese lauds policewoman for saving lives; calls her a hero (WATCH)

    'Don't get me wrong...': Congress' Laxman Savadi to Kharge before chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (WATCH) vkp

    'Don't get me wrong...': Congress' Laxman Savadi to Kharge before chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (WATCH)

    football ISL 2023-24: Vukomanovic delighted after Kerala Blasters FC's win over Hyderabad FC before playoffs (WATCH) snt

    ISL 2023-24: Vukomanovic delighted after Kerala Blasters FC's win over Hyderabad FC before playoffs (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon