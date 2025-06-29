Image Credit : Getty

It has been one year since Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, clinched the T20 World Cup title for the second time at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.

The Men in Blue defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final, ending their 17-year drought of winning the T20 World Cup and an 11-year wait to clinch an ICC Trophy. The last time India won the T20 World Cup was in 2007, and the ICC title at the Champions Trophy in 2013, both under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

After posting a total of 176/7, Team India successfully defended it by restricting unbeaten South Africa to 169/8 to pull off a thrilling victory in the title clash.

On that note, let’s take a look at six key moments that helped Team India defeat South Africa in the final.