Kozhikode: A stray dog that bit 19 people in Kozhikode city has tested positive for rabies. The results came after the dog's carcass was examined at the Kannur Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RDDL). The dog, captured by the Animal Birth Control (ABC) center under the corporation, died recently, prompting the rabies test.

All 19 victims, including a four-year-old, were admitted to Beach Hospital and received preventive vaccinations. Around 20 dogs suspected of having contact with the rabid dog have been captured from the Ashokapuram area and brought to the ABC center. ABC officials stated these dogs will be kept under observation before further action is taken. Authorities are also investigating whether the rabid dog bit more people.

The stray dog attack occurred last Tuesday in Nadakkavu, Kozhikode. All those bitten received rabies vaccinations. The Kozhikode Corporation assured the public that there is no cause for concern. The stray dog attacks, targeting students among others, took place near Christian College, East Nadakkavu, KSRTC bus stand, and Atholi on Tuesday.