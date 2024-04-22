Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sharon murder case: Supreme Court rejects accused's plea demanding cancelation of final report

    The Supreme Court rejected the plea filed by Greeshma, accused in the Parassala Sharon murder case demanding the cancellation of the final report in the case. The Nedumangad police arrested Greeshma in connection with Sharon's murder on October 31.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea filed by Greeshma, accused in Parassala Sharon murder case. The accused demanded that the final report in the case should be canceled.  It was contended that the Crime Branch DySP had no legal authority to file the final report. The petition points out that only the Station House Officer can file the final report.

    Earlier, the SC dismissed the plea seeking transfer of trial to a Tamil Nadu court. The plea was filed by the defendants, including Greeshma, demanding that the trial in the Sharon murder case be shifted to Tamil Nadu. After the lower court rejected the petition, the defendants approached the high court. 

    The petition stated that the crime committed was not within the purview of the Kerala court, and the Tamil Nadu court had jurisdiction to conduct the trial. Since the incident occurred in Tamil Nadu, the petition demands that the trial be held there. Advocate Sriram Parakkat filed the petition for the accused. Currently, the proceedings are progressing in the Neyyatikara Additional Sessions Court.

    Meanwhile, Greeshma was granted bail by Kerala High Court on September 25. Justice Mohammed Nias C. P. passed the order granting bail to Greeshma. The Nedumangad police arrested Greeshma in connection with Sharon's murder on October 31. Earlier, the court had also granted bail to the co-accused, her mother, and her uncle.

    The prosecution alleges that Greeshma and Sharon were in a romantic relationship for approximately a year. However, Greeshma wished to end the relationship as her family had arranged her marriage to another man. Since Sharon was unwilling to accept the breakup, Greeshma, along with her mother and uncle, allegedly conspired to poison him.

    During a visit to Greeshma's residence in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, it was alleged that Greeshma was accused of giving Sharon poisoned drinks.

    Following the consumption of the poisoned drink, Sharon Raj's health rapidly deteriorated over the next few days. Tragically, on October 25, he succumbed to death due to multiple organ failure.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 2:07 PM IST
    Kerala: Man undergoing treatment for acid attack dies in Kottayam

    Kerala: Government hospitals in crisis as supply of stents halts over 3 weeks

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-766 April 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Robbery at film director Joshiy's house in Kochi; accused arrested

    Kerala: TN border districts on high alert after bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha

