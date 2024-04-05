Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shan murder case: Court rejects prosecution demand to cancel bail of accused

    The public prosecutor PP Haris filed a petition in the court demanding the cancellation of their bail. The prosecution approached the court stating that the bail was granted to the accused in violation of the rules.

    Shan murder case: Court rejects prosecution demand to cancel bail of accused rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Alappuzha: The Alappuzha Additional Sessions Court rejected the prosecution's request to cancel the bail of the accused in the murder of SDPI state secretary KS Shan. The public prosecutor PP Haris filed a petition in the court demanding the cancellation of their bail. The prosecution approached the court stating that the bail was granted to the accused in violation of the rules.

    Shan was attacked on December 18, 2021, at Kuppezham Junction, Mannanncherry, Alappuzha around 7.30 pm. The SDPI driver was on his way home on his motorcycle when a car hit the two-wheeler from behind. A group of people got out of the car and attacked him with iron mines and other weapons. The police team arrested 13 persons, including all the RSS activists involved in the murder. They are now out on bail.

    Alappuzha District and Sessions Court dismissed the petition filed by those accused in the murder of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader K.S. Shan in Kerala. The petition sought the "return" of the charge sheet filed against them by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Crime Branch.

    The defense argument focused on the jurisdiction of the case and argued that since the murder case was registered by the Manncherry police, the charge sheet should have been sent by the Manncherry District Inspector and not the DySP who conducted the investigation. But the court rejected this contention and upheld the charge sheet submitted by the DySP.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 1:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala High Court directs Centre to notify CBI probe quickly anr

    Sidharthan death case: Kerala High Court directs Centre to notify CBI probe quickly

    Kerala: Railway police registers case over attack against TTE in Jan Shatabdi Express rkn

    Kerala: Railway police registers case over attack against TTE in Jan Shatabdi Express

    Kerala: Explosion during bomb making leaves two injured in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Explosion during bomb making leaves two injured in Kannur

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-374 April 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-374 April 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Keralites death in Arunachal Pradesh: E-mail trail from fake ID discussing 'after-life' under police probe anr

    Keralites death in Arunachal Pradesh: E-mail trail from fake ID discussing 'after-life' under police probe

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC verdict deeming UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 'unconstitutional' AJR

    BREAKING: SC stays Allahabad HC verdict deeming UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 'unconstitutional'

    Virat Kohli is our favourite cricketer Kids in Papua New Guinea declare in heartwarming viral video (WATCH) snt

    'Virat Kohli is our favourite cricketer': Kids in Papua New Guinea declare in heartwarming viral video (WATCH)

    7 horror movie like 'The First Omen' that you need to watch right away RBA

    7 horror movie like 'The First Omen' that you need to watch right away

    Will salaried workers, farmers benefit from Congress tax proposals? AJR

    Will salaried workers, farmers benefit from Congress tax proposals?

    Will scrap the Agnipath Scheme says Congress Manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

    'Will scrap the Agnipath Scheme...' says Congress Manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon