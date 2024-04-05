Shan murder case: Court rejects prosecution demand to cancel bail of accused

The public prosecutor PP Haris filed a petition in the court demanding the cancellation of their bail. The prosecution approached the court stating that the bail was granted to the accused in violation of the rules.

Alappuzha: The Alappuzha Additional Sessions Court rejected the prosecution's request to cancel the bail of the accused in the murder of SDPI state secretary KS Shan. The public prosecutor PP Haris filed a petition in the court demanding the cancellation of their bail. The prosecution approached the court stating that the bail was granted to the accused in violation of the rules.

Shan was attacked on December 18, 2021, at Kuppezham Junction, Mannanncherry, Alappuzha around 7.30 pm. The SDPI driver was on his way home on his motorcycle when a car hit the two-wheeler from behind. A group of people got out of the car and attacked him with iron mines and other weapons. The police team arrested 13 persons, including all the RSS activists involved in the murder. They are now out on bail.

Alappuzha District and Sessions Court dismissed the petition filed by those accused in the murder of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader K.S. Shan in Kerala. The petition sought the "return" of the charge sheet filed against them by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), Crime Branch.

The defense argument focused on the jurisdiction of the case and argued that since the murder case was registered by the Manncherry police, the charge sheet should have been sent by the Manncherry District Inspector and not the DySP who conducted the investigation. But the court rejected this contention and upheld the charge sheet submitted by the DySP.