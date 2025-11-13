The SIT probing the Sabarimala gold theft has requested permission from the Thantri to conduct a scientific inspection at the Sannidhanam. The SIT aims to examine the gold-plated sheets on the Dwarapalaka sculptures and door frames.

Pathanamthitta: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case has requested permission from the Thantri to carry out a scientific inspection at the Sannidhanam. The formal request was submitted to Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru through the Devaswom Board.

The move follows a court directive that instructed the SIT to conduct a detailed scientific examination of the gold-plated sheets currently installed on the Dwarapalaka sculptures and door frames. Acting on the court’s order, the investigation team has now initiated the necessary proceedings.

According to officials, the inspection will focus on verifying the authenticity and composition of the gold-plated sheets supplied by Unnikrishnan Potty. The SIT believes this examination will be crucial in strengthening the evidence in the ongoing theft case.

The sheets that were newly installed at the start of the current pilgrimage season will also come under scrutiny as part of the comprehensive inspection process.