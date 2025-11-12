The investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft has intensified, implicating former Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar. A remand report for ex-member N Vasu reveals that stolen gold was knowingly recorded as copper with the board's consent.

Thiruvananthapuram: The investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case has intensified, tightening the legal grip around former Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar. The remand report of former board member N Vasu has become a crucial piece of evidence, revealing that he recorded the stolen gold as copper with the knowledge and consent of the Devaswom Board.

According to the report, Vasu deliberately omitted references to the gold-plated frame in official records. The commissioner’s intentional exclusion of this detail reportedly influenced the Devaswom Board’s subsequent decisions. Statements from various board officials and Unnikrishnan Potty further confirm Vasu’s direct involvement, investigators noted.

SIT probe

The special investigation team (SIT) has now widened its probe to include several high-profile individuals linked to the 2019 board chaired by Padmakumar. Sources indicate that Padmakumar himself is among the accused, while his private secretary was recently interrogated.

Investigators are currently gathering testimonies from former secretaries, officers, and staff members who served during that tenure. Once these statements are compiled, the SIT is expected to initiate action against board members, including Padmakumar. Before doing so, authorities are likely to make arrests of intermediaries and other officials suspected of facilitating the gold-to-copper conversion conspiracy.