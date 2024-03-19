Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Row over LDF leader's photo with EC ambassador Tovino Thomas escalates, NDA claims poll code violation

    The BJP-led NDA filed a complaint with the district collector against the LDF candidate in Thrissur VS Sunil Kumar for violating the poll code by posting a picture with actor Tovino Thomas.

    Row over LDF leader's photo with EC ambassador Tovino Thomas escalates, NDA claims poll code violation anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The left-front candidate V S Sunilkumar of the CPI, faced embarrassment after using a photo featuring popular actor Tovino Thomas in his election campaign. However, he was unaware that Tovino was an ambassador for the Election Commission's voter education campaign. The former minister shared a picture with Tovino Thomas on his social media page, triggering heated debates online. However, it was revealed that Tovino has been engaged as an ambassador for the Election Commission's Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in Kerala.

    In a social media post, Tovino said, "My best wishes to all the Loksabha candidates. I wish to hereby convey that I'm the ambassador for Kerala for the Election Commission's SVEEP (Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation) program, and so it is against the law to use my photo or a photo including me for any kind of election campaigning. In case somebody is using it, I wish to clarify that it is without my knowledge or consent. Wishing everyone a fair election experience."

    Subsequently, Sunilkumar removed the photo featuring Tovino and stated that he was unaware of the actor's role as an ambassador for the Election Commission's campaign.

    Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA on Monday filed a complaint with the district collector against VS Sunil Kumar. According to the complaint, the LDF leader violated the poll code by posting a picture with actor Tovino Thomas.

    Ravikumar Uppath, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Thrissur district coordinator, filed a complaint with the district collector, who is also the returning officer for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. The complaint alleged that the Left leader misused the actor's photograph to seek votes, thereby violating the Model Code of Conduct.

    The Thrissur constituency is witnessing a triangular contest among actor-politician Suresh Gopi, contesting on a BJP ticket, senior Congress leader and Vatakara MP K Muraleedharan, and former minister and CPI leader Kumar.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 8:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Drug distributors to resume supply at Kozhikode Medical College after govt agrees to settle dues rkn

    Kerala: Drug distributors to resume supply at Kozhikode Medical College after govt agrees to settle dues

    Thalapathy Vijay to shoot for GOAT in Kerala after 14 years; Receives warm reception from fans rkn

    Thalapathy Vijay to shoot for GOAT in Kerala after 14 years; Receives warm reception from fans

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Rajmohan Unnithan retain Kasaragod? anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Rajmohan Unnithan retain Kasaragod?

    Kerala: 19-year-old pregnant woman found hanging inside her home in Varkala; probe begins rkn

    Kerala: 19-year-old pregnant woman found hanging inside her home in Varkala; probe begins

    Kerala: Three youths abducted from Aluva; 2 in police custody rkn

    Kerala: Three youths abducted from Aluva; 2 in police custody

    Recent Stories

    Air quality alert: Begusarai tops global pollution list, Delhi remains as most polluted capital AJR

    Air quality alert: Begusarai tops global pollution list, Delhi remains as most polluted capital

    World Oral Health Day 2024: 7 simple steps for a radiant smile ATG EAI

    World Oral Health Day 2024: 7 simple steps for a radiant smile

    Holi 2024: 7 ways to keep your pets safe RBA

    Holi 2024: 7 ways to keep your pets safe

    Numerology Prediction for March 19, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 19, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    PM Modi will be re-elected in upcoming Lok Sabha elections: Surprising praise from Pakistanis (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi will be re-elected in upcoming Lok Sabha elections: Surprising praise from Pakistanis (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon