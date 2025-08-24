Rahul Mankootathil MLA defends himself after four days of silence on social media. He returned with a Facebook post featuring Rahul Gandhi's picture and a cryptic message.

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite facing mounting criticism even from within his own party, MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has chosen to defend himself rather than step back. In a surprising display of defiance, Mamkootathil returned to social media on the fifth day since transgender activist Avantika's allegations, not with an apology or clarification, but with a Facebook post featuring a picture of Rahul Gandhi. At a time when many expected accountability or introspection, his choice of response has left many stunned. That a public representative would respond to serious accusations with symbolism instead of substance has raised eyebrows, even among senior Congress leaders.

The post reads: "Ridiculed, Blamed, Systematically attacked, Attempts to bring him down, those who praised became critics, despite being stabbed, he fights without resentment. Because for him, this movement is bigger… Beyond positions, he is a Congressman…Rahul Gandhi"

Response to Avantika's Allegations

Rahul Mamkootathil has defended himself amid mounting pressure and serious allegations, asserting that he is, above all, a loyal party worker and that Congress members have no reason to hang their heads in shame because of him. In an attempt to counter the accusations, he released an audio clip of a conversation between a journalist and Avantika, the transgender woman who made the initial allegations. In the recording, dated August 1, the journalist asks Avantika if she has any complaint against Rahul, to which she replies that she does not. Rahul concluded his press conference by stating that he would respond to the remaining issues at a later stage. However, he avoided addressing several other allegations that continue to circulate.

Despite this, Rahul has not offered his resignation, even as several senior Congress leaders, including women leaders, have publicly demanded it. The Congress high command (AICC) has left the final decision to the state leadership, prompting intense internal discussions. With local body elections around the corner, party leaders are reportedly worried about the political fallout if Rahul refuses to step down. Many within the party believe that his continued presence could harm Congress's image and electoral prospects.