    Ragging case in Kerala school; Plus one student in hospital after being thrashed

    Mohammad Shiffin, a Plus One Humanities student at Vengara Government Model Vocational Higher Secondary School in Malappuram, was seriously injured after being beaten by senior students for threatening to file a complaint about ragging.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 9:34 AM IST

    Malappuram: In Malappuram's Vengara, a plus-one student named Mohammad Shifin was seriously injured after being surrounded and beaten by senior students of his school. Shifin was admitted to a private hospital in Kottakal for treatment.

    Shifin, a Plus One Humanities student at Vengara Government Model Vocational Higher Secondary School, joined the school five days ago. Since then, he reported being ragged by senior students. Initially, they made him sing a song and suggested he cut his hair, which he did out of fear. The harassment escalated, leading to more serious harm.

    Senior students surrounded and beat Mohammad Shiffin when he left school after stating he would file a complaint. Shiffin's family members also mentioned that ragging occurred at the school last year. Subsequently, his family has decided to file complaints with both the school and the police.
     

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 9:34 AM IST
