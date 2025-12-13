BJP-led NDA scripted history in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, securing control and ending LDF's 40-year rule. However, the Congress-led UDF emerged as the biggest winner overall, leading in a majority of Grama and Block Panchayats.

NDA Scripts History in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

The BJP-led NDA on Saturday scripted history in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where it has secured control of the corporation, ending the LDF's 40-year rule. Of the 101 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the NDA secured 50, the LDF 29, the UDF 19, and two went to independent candidates.

BJP's victory comes as a shock to the Congress-led UDF and Left Parties, as the NDA continues to make inroads into their vote share, emerging as a third front in the state. Last Year, BJP's Suresh Gopi secured victory in Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

UDF Dominates, LDF Suffers Setback

The Congress-led UDF emerged as the biggest winner in the heart of the battle, leading in 505 of the 941 Grama Panchayats as of 9 pm. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) suffered a setback, with a majority in only 340 Grama Panchayats. NDA led with 26, while AAP won three, according to the State Election Commission. The AAP candidates who won in their respective wards are Beena Kurian (Ward 13, Karimkunnam Grama Panchayat), Sini Antony (Ward 16, Mullenkolly Grama Panchayat), and Smitha Luke (Ward 4, Uzhavoor Grama Panchayat).

However, the election wasn't just a simple binary. There was the intriguing drama of the Tie--64 Grama Panchayats hung in a suspenseful balance.

Moving up the hierarchy, the UDF also dominated the Block Panchayats, leading 79 out of the 152. LDF is leading 63 Block Panchayats, while a tie was witnessed at 10 Block Panchayats.

The real surprise came in the high-stakes urban centres: the Municipalities and Corporations. In the 87 Municipalities, the UDF maintained its lead, winning 54. But the LDF, with 28, proved they could hold onto crucial urban pockets.

The battle for the 6 Corporations was the most dramatic. The UDF led 4, seizing control of a majority of the major cities. The LDF managed to get 1.

Overall, the BJP secured a modest 26 Grama Panchayats and two Municipalities, including the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. This single urban victory represented a significant, symbolic breakthrough, disrupting the traditional bipolar landscape.

Additionally, in the ward elections, the UDF, led by the Congress, is ahead in 3155 wards. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI(M), is ahead in 2565 wards, while the NDA, spearheaded by the BJP, is ahead in 577 wards. Others have taken the lead in 532 wards. The updated figures indicate a significant advantage for the UDF relative to earlier trends, particularly in several urban and semi-urban pockets.

National Leaders React to Kerala Poll Results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls and criticised the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front.

"My gratitude to all hardworking BJP Karyakartas who have worked among the people, who have ensured a spectacular result in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Today is a day to recall the work and struggles of generations of Karyakartas in Kerala who worked at the grassroots level, ensuring today's result became a reality. Our Karyakartas are our strength, and we are proud of them!," his post added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that Thiruvananthapuram has spoken with hope and conviction, ushering in a new chapter by ensuring the BJP's stunning performance in the Municipal Corporation in the Kerala local body polls.

BJP Confident of Further Gains

"We are very confident that the BJP will secure a good margin in the central Kerala belt, and we will also achieve a strong victory this time in South Kerala. People who have traditionally depended on the UDF and Kerala Congress will shift their support to the BJP this time," he told ANI.

'Will Examine Reasons for Setback': CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the Kerala local body election results serve as a reminder to strengthen vigilance to ensure people are not swayed by the "negative propaganda" and "divisive tactics" of communal forces.

"The results of the local self-government elections were not what the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had anticipated. While expectations were for strong performance across the state, the LDF was unable to achieve that level of advancement. The reasons behind this outcome will be examined in detail, and necessary corrections will be made as the front moves forward," according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

"The fact that the NDA gained an upper hand in the state capital, along with the influence of communalism in the election campaign, has caused concern among those who believe in secularism. This election result serves as a reminder that vigilance must be strengthened to ensure that people are not swayed by the negative propaganda and divisive tactics of communal forces," the CMO added.

Congress Hails 'Decisive Verdict' for UDF

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed gratitude to the people of Kerala for delivering a "decisive verdict" for the United Democratic Front in the local body elections.

"The Indian National Congress extends its heartfelt gratitude to the people of Kerala for the decisive verdict given to the UDF in local body elections. We are confident that our alliance, UDF, will receive a similar mandate in the Assembly Elections scheduled for the next few months. It is with this confidence that the @INCKerala will campaign with a full sense of responsibility and united purpose," Kharge said in a post on X.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulated the United Democratic Front on a truly impressive win across local bodies, which is a massive endorsement and a powerful signal ahead of the state legislative elections. "What a day of amazing results in the Kerala local self-government elections! The mandate is clear, and the democratic spirit of the state shines through," Tharoor said on X. "A huge congratulations to @UDFKerala for a truly impressive win across various local bodies! This is a massive endorsement and a powerful signal ahead of the state legislative elections. Hard work, a strong message and anti-incumbency have all clearly paid off to achieve a much better result than in 2020," the Congress MP said.

"I also want to acknowledge the historic performance of the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram, and offer humble congratulations on their significant victory in the city Corporation -- a strong showing that marks a notable shift in the capital's political landscape. I campaigned for a change from 45 years of LDF misrule, but the voters have ultimately rewarded another party that also sought a clear change in governance," he added in his post.

Vote counting began at 8 AM across 244 counting centres in the state under tight security arrangements. (ANI)