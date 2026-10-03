Two construction workers got trapped inside a well in Malappuram after the upper wall collapsed during construction work. The workers, Kumareshan and Satheesh from Tamil Nadu, got injured in the accident. The fire and rescue team pulled them out safely and shifted them to a hospital.

Malappuram: The Malappuram Fire and Rescue team safely pulled out two construction workers who got trapped inside a well. The upper wall of the well collapsed during construction work. The workers, 33-year-old Kumareshan and 30-year-old Satheesh from Tamil Nadu, got injured in the accident. The rescue team later shifted both of them to a hospital in an ambulance. The accident happened at Ashraf's house compound in Kuruva Porunnuparambu. A single-line brick wall at the top of the well suddenly collapsed.

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Officials think the dug-up soil caused the accident. The workers had piled up the soil right next to the wall. The wall could not take the extra weight of the soil and caved in. Stones and mud fell straight into the well when the wall broke. This debris fell on the workers who were working at the bottom. Satheesh fractured his right foot under the fallen stones. He also got severe injuries on other parts of his body. Officials said Kumareshan injured his shoulder bone.

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The Malappuram Fire and Rescue team rushed to the spot as soon as they heard about the accident. They first cleared the broken parts of the wall hanging dangerously at the top. They started the rescue work only after making sure no more stones or mud would fall down. This created a safe situation to go down into the well. The fire force officers climbed down using safety body harnesses and ropes. They brought the workers up with the help of a safety net. The team then shifted the injured workers to the hospital.