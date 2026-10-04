The Kerala Lottery Department announced the Samrudhi lottery draw results on October 4, 2026. Participants can check the winning numbers through official channels. Ticket holders must carefully verify their digits against the official list.

The Kerala Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-75 lottery draw held on Sunday, October 4, 2026. Lottery enthusiasts who purchased tickets for the draw can now check their ticket numbers against the winning numbers declared by the Kerala State Lotteries department.

The Samrudhi lottery draw was conducted at 3 PM, following the scheduled lottery timetable. The winning numbers and prize details can be checked below. Ticket holders are advised to carefully verify every digit of their ticket number before claiming a prize.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 03/10/2026: Karunya KR-770 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-75 Winning Numbers

The winning numbers for the Samrudhi SM-75 draw have been announced. The complete prize-wise result is provided below for easy reference.

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – MH 980055

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 980055

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – MA 875469

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – MJ 671389

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0307, 0849, 1991, 2008, 2073, 2831, 2929, 3475, 3711, 3849, 6160, 6405, 7855, 7878, 8042, 8113, 8423, 9488

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 1396, 4647, 5314, 6776, 8020, 8952

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0064, 0683, 0764, 0892, 1459, 2050, 2177, 2470, 2697, 4342, 4551, 4640, 4656, 6044, 6499, 7038, 7053, 7183, 7436, 8029, 8247, 8742, 8904, 8951, 9965

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0312, 0594, 0714, 1052, 1076, 1093, 1298, 1546, 1600, 1670, 1704, 1750, 2048, 2178, 2334, 2343, 2451, 2554, 2575, 2622, 2681, 2787, 2884, 2913, 3266, 3285, 3422, 3663, 4045, 4197, 4272, 4309, 4347, 4373, 4381, 4564, 4725, 4918, 5196, 5560, 5664, 5873, 5879, 6039, 6079, 6091, 6396, 6839, 6967, 7008, 7518, 7638, 7645, 7816, 7945, 7949, 8043, 8356, 8419, 8533, 8550, 8581, 8628, 8756, 8788, 8815, 8930, 9013, 9060, 9113, 9621, 9804, 9933, 9962, 9973, 9980

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0100, 0268, 0363, 0416, 0554, 0828, 0938, 1163, 1186, 1197, 1304, 1313, 1352, 1478, 1585, 1969, 2109, 2202, 2239, 2596, 2611, 2702, 2919, 3063, 3100, 3433, 3604, 4093, 4153, 4193, 4314, 4405, 4695, 4731, 4830, 4917, 4928, 4974, 5086, 5478, 5539, 5616, 5686, 5733, 5737, 5764, 5770, 5857, 6077, 6178, 6209, 6292, 6295, 6398, 6465, 6491, 6498, 6521, 6719, 7111, 7199, 7248, 7255, 7265, 7267, 7282, 7430, 7491, 7505, 7553, 7570, 7588, 7680, 7713, 8219, 8227, 8256, 8295, 8396, 8459, 8619, 8833, 8863, 8887, 9277, 9377, 9596, 9605, 9656, 9657, 9892, 9961

9th Prize: Rs 100 – 0113, 0265, 0337, 0487, 0643, 0712, 0860, 0876, 0942, 1103, 1104, 1122, 1143, 1280, 1294, 1295, 1394, 1402, 1481, 1631, 1748, 1891, 1925, 2021, 2035, 2045, 2070, 2145, 2222, 2267, 2366, 2418, 2453, 2457, 2547, 2551, 2597, 2599, 2656, 2689, 2912, 3001, 3004, 3220, 3375, 3426, 3459, 3512, 3662, 3694, 3712, 3898, 3993, 4024, 4301, 4451, 4520, 4538, 4632, 4658, 4678, 4700, 4720, 4782, 4837, 4866, 4980, 4981, 4999, 5041, 5049, 5096, 5165, 5421, 5471, 5507, 5565, 5627, 5772, 5997, 6023, 6135, 6214, 6247, 6481, 6782, 6810, 6823, 6837, 6927, 7007, 7100, 7151, 7170, 7274, 7368, 7467, 7519, 7573, 7593, 7594, 7620, 7656, 7728, 7901, 7909, 7923, 7934, 7971, 7978, 7980, 8015, 8025, 8110, 8126, 8132, 8136, 8159, 8273, 8370, 8407, 8418, 8429, 8491, 8561, 8580, 8591, 8675, 8750, 8772, 8949, 8999, 9017, 9028, 9129, 9246, 9264, 9318, 9324, 9331, 9349, 9552, 9597, 9659, 9716, 9726, 9814, 9841, 9901, 9930

The result includes the numbers selected for the different prize categories. Ticket holders should match their numbers with the official result carefully, as even a minor difference in the ticket number can affect eligibility for a prize.

How To Check Samrudhi SM-75 Results

Those who purchased Samrudhi SM-75 tickets can check the published result through the Kerala State Lotteries' official channels. Players can also refer to the official lottery result document once it is released.

After checking the numbers, winners should preserve their original lottery tickets safely. The ticket should be in good condition and must be produced when claiming the prize. Winners are also required to follow the Kerala Lottery Department's rules and procedures for prize claims.

What Winners Should Know

Winning a Kerala lottery prize does not mean the prize money is automatically credited to the winner. Prize winners must complete the required claim formalities within the stipulated period. They should verify the official result and follow the instructions issued by the lottery authorities.

The Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-75 result for October 4, 2026, is now available, allowing participants to check whether their tickets have won a prize. Keep checking this page for the complete winning-number list and prize-wise details as the results are updated.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 03/10/2026: Karunya KR-770 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner