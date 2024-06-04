Ponnani Election Results 2024 LIVE: Muslim League's Abdusammad Samadani faces challenge from CPM's KS Hamza

Ponnani Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has nominated Abdusammad Samadani, the CPM has fielded KS Hamza and Niveditha Subramaniam is representing the BJP in this high-stakes election.

Ponnani has always been a stronghold for the Muslim League, a trend that began even before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Ponnani seat comprises 7 Assembly segments including Tirurangadi, Tanur, Tirur, Kottakkal, Thavanur, Ponnani, and Thrithala. The constituency is a General seat. The IUML, and the IND are the main parties in the constituency.

2024 Election:

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Ponnani constituency is witnessing a dynamic political contest. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has nominated Abdusammad Samadani, who previously served in the Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2006 and won the 2021 Malappuram by-election with a majority of 114,692 votes. The CPM has fielded KS Hamza, the former state head of the League, as a general independent candidate. Niveditha Subramaniam is representing the BJP in this high-stakes election.

2019 Election:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ET Mohammed Basheer of the UDF coalition, particularly the Muslim League, secured a landslide victory in Ponnani with a majority of 193,273 votes. Basheer received 521,824 votes, accounting for 51.30% of the total 1,017,366 votes cast. His closest competitor, PV Anwar from the LDF, garnered 328,551 votes, while BJP's VT Rama secured 110,603 votes. Other notable candidates included advocate KC Naseer from SDPI with 18,124 votes and independent candidate PA Sameera with 16,288 votes.



Latest Videos