Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ponnani Election Results 2024 LIVE: Muslim League's Abdusammad Samadani faces challenge from CPM's KS Hamza

    Ponnani Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has nominated Abdusammad Samadani, the CPM has fielded KS Hamza and  Niveditha Subramaniam is representing the BJP in this high-stakes election.

    ponnani-kerala-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates Abdusammad Samadani KS Hamza Niveditha Subramaniam anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:35 AM IST

    Ponnani has always been a stronghold for the Muslim League, a trend that began even before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Ponnani seat comprises 7 Assembly segments including Tirurangadi, Tanur, Tirur, Kottakkal, Thavanur, Ponnani, and Thrithala. The constituency is a General seat. The IUML, and the IND are the main parties in the constituency.

    2024 Election:

    In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Ponnani constituency is witnessing a dynamic political contest. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has nominated Abdusammad Samadani, who previously served in the Rajya Sabha from 1994 to 2006 and won the 2021 Malappuram by-election with a majority of 114,692 votes. The CPM has fielded KS Hamza, the former state head of the League, as a general independent candidate. Niveditha Subramaniam is representing the BJP in this high-stakes election.

    2019 Election:

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ET Mohammed Basheer of the UDF coalition, particularly the Muslim League, secured a landslide victory in Ponnani with a majority of 193,273 votes. Basheer received 521,824 votes, accounting for 51.30% of the total 1,017,366 votes cast. His closest competitor, PV Anwar from the LDF, garnered 328,551 votes, while BJP's VT Rama secured 110,603 votes. Other notable candidates included advocate KC Naseer from SDPI with 18,124 votes and independent candidate PA Sameera with 16,288 votes.
     

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 6:35 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kottayam kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidates K Francis George Tushar Vellappally Thomas Chazhikadan anr

    Kottayam Election Results 2024 LIVE: Is it a triangular battle for Kerala Congress, Kerala Congress (M), BDJS?

    Alappuzha-kerala-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates am arif kc venugopal sobha surendran anr

    Alappuzha Election Results 2024 LIVE: KC Venugopal returns to race against A.M. Arif, Sobha Surendran

    Idukki kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidates Dean Kuriakose Joice George Adv. Sangeeta Viswanathan anr

    Idukki Election Results 2024 LIVE: UDF, LDF set for third consecutive battle; Will Dean Kuriakose retain seat?

    Kozhikode kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning tickets mk raghavan elamaram kareem mt ramesh anr

    Kozhikode Election Results 2024 LIVE: MK Raghavan seeks 4th term amid stiff competition from CPM, BJP

    Thiruvananthapuram kerala-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates rajeev Chandrasekhar shashi tharoor pannyan raveendran anr

    Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar challenge Shashi Tharoor's Reign?

    Recent Stories

    Shimla Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 winning candidates gcw

    Shimla Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will BJP's Suresh Kashyap win again?

    Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 winning candidates and other details gcw

    Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will BJP continue its rule?

    Happy Birthday Lukas Podolsk: A glimpse into the legend's mindset osf

    Happy Birthday Lukas Podolsk: A glimpse into the legend's mindset

    Kottayam kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidates K Francis George Tushar Vellappally Thomas Chazhikadan anr

    Kottayam Election Results 2024 LIVE: Is it a triangular battle for Kerala Congress, Kerala Congress (M), BDJS?

    Alappuzha-kerala-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates am arif kc venugopal sobha surendran anr

    Alappuzha Election Results 2024 LIVE: KC Venugopal returns to race against A.M. Arif, Sobha Surendran

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon