A Plus Two student has filed a police complaint against a Priyadarshini bus conductor. She approached the Paravur police after the conductor on the Guruvayur-Ernakulam route allegedly misbehaved with her.

Kochi: A Plus Two student has filed a police complaint against a Priyadarshini bus conductor, alleging that he insulted and verbally harassed her during a journey. The student submitted the complaint to the Paravur police following the incident on a bus operating on the Guruvayur-Ernakulam route.

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According to the complaint, the incident began when the conductor allegedly demanded money from the student for a zero ticket. The student claimed that an argument followed, during which the conductor allegedly made insulting and body-shaming remarks about her appearance. She alleged that he told her that she did not even look like a girl.

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The student further alleged that the conductor used abusive language and made remarks that insulted her modesty. She also stated that she felt uncomfortable and humiliated by his alleged behaviour during the journey.

The complaint also mentions that a few other passengers allegedly behaved badly with her during the trip. The student has sought police action over the alleged conduct of the bus staff and the treatment she received from some passengers.

Following the complaint, the North Paravur police have summoned the conductor to the station for questioning tomorrow. Police are expected to record his statement and examine the allegations raised by the student before deciding on further action.