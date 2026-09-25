A four-member gang tried to smuggle MDMA and weed in a car at Kalanjoor in Koodal. They attacked the police with pepper spray to escape. The DANSAF team and local cops chased them down and arrested the gang, including a history-sheeter named Laiju.

Koodal: Four men landed in police custody with a huge stash of drugs near the Kalanjoor Valiya Palli under the Koodal police station limits. The Pathanamthitta District DANSAF team and the Adoor Sub Division DANSAF team ran a joint operation and seized weed, MDMA, and hashish oil from the gang.

Kozhikode: Drunk Man Lands In Trouble After Fire Erupts At Home! Read Details

The police identified the arrested men as Laiju (31), son of Habeeb Rawther from Ponmana Kizhakkethil in Pazhakulam, Adoor; Shyam (30), son of Babu from Kavil in Palamel, Nooranad; Arun (29), son of Ayyappankutty from Vattayathinal at Bhavadasan Mukku, Nooranad; and Kiran (26), son of Shaji from Sreehari Bhavanam, Nooranad. The gang was travelling in a Baleno car (KL 31 V 5406). The cops recovered 400 grams of weed, 13.508 grams of MDMA, and 2.303 grams of hashish oil from the vehicle.

Kochi: Six Temples Targeted In One Month As Theft Cases Rise! Read Details

District Police Chief R Anand IPS received a secret tip-off about this drug network. The police tracked the gang's movements for almost a month. Gang leader Laiju is a known history-sheeter with a KAAPA case and several drug cases against him. He previously served jail time in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. The other three men also have multiple drug cases on their records. The gang was moving the drugs from a rented house in Kalanjoor-Karichannoor. The police blocked their car with a jeep on the road. The smugglers sprayed pepper spray at the cops and tried to dump the drugs, but the police team fought back and pinned them down.

District Narcotic Cell DySP Reji Abraham and Inspector Vinod supervised this major drug bust. The raiding team included District DANSAF Sub Inspectors Vishnu U.V, Vishnu Ajay, and Ajikumar. DANSAF members Binu R, Nithin Jose, Sujith, Vimal, Jithin, Shefeeq, and Sreeraj also joined the operation. Adoor Sub Division DANSAF members Hari, Ansil, Sumesh, Ranjith, and Anoop backed them up. The police weighed the seized drugs and prepared the official mahazar on the spot. The cops will now move the accused and the seized items to the Koodal police station to register a formal case.