The Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-111 lottery draw takes place today at 2 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Offering a 30 crore first prize and twenty 1 crore second prizes, the event saw all 90 lakh printed tickets sell out, with Palakkad recording the highest sales.

Kerala Lottery Results Today, September 26, 2026: Lottery enthusiasts across Kerala are waiting for the much-anticipated Thiruvonam Bumper BR-111 draw. The result is yet to be announced, with the draw scheduled to take place today in Thiruvananthapuram. The bumper lottery has attracted significant attention because it carries a first prize of Rs 30 crore.

The Thiruvonam Bumper BR-111 draw is scheduled at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, according to the Kerala State Lotteries' latest schedule.

The bumper lottery has recorded strong sales this year. According to the Kerala Lottery Department, all 90 lakh printed tickets were sold ahead of the draw. The ticket price is Rs 500. The lottery has been issued across 10 series — TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK and TL.

The Thiruvonam Bumper prize structure includes a Rs 30 crore first prize, while the second prize is Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners. Other major prizes include Rs 25 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, along with several lower-value prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery: Thiruvonam Bumper Sales Hit Record High, Rs 30 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs

Among the districts, Palakkad recorded the highest ticket sales, followed by Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, according to the Lottery Department's sales figures reported ahead of the draw.

Lottery players should note that the winning numbers are not available yet. The result will be published after the draw, and ticket holders should verify their numbers against the official Kerala State Lotteries result before claiming any prize.

The department has also advised the public to rely on official sources for lottery results and avoid unauthorised websites or applications claiming to provide official results. An official Kerala Lottery mobile application has also been made available for checking results and related information.

Once the BR-111 draw is completed, the winning numbers and complete prize-wise results are expected to be updated. Until then, ticket holders should keep their tickets safely and wait for the official announcement.

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