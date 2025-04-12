Theratechnologies Stock Soars On Acquisition Bid From Future Pak: Retail’s Overjoyed

user
Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) traded 46% higher on Friday noon after Michigan-based Future Pak LLC announced that it has submitted a fresh proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of the company’s common stock.

Future Pak is a privately held contract manufacturer and packager of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

The company’s new proposal offers a cash consideration of $3.51 to $4.50 per share, implying a premium of 164% to 238% on Theratechnologies’ closing price of $1.33 on Thursday.

The proposal represents an enterprise value of up to $255 million, including $205 million in cash and up to $50 million in contingent value right payments.

Future Pak said the offer remains open for consideration by Theratechnologies and its Board. The contract manufacturer highlighted that it has submitted two formal proposals to Theratechnologies since January, including the recent proposal, but received minimal engagement from the company.

Future Pak Chief Growth Officer Nirav Patel said the firm believes the proposal provides a “significant upside” and a “solid foundation” for constructive dialogue.

The company added that the proposed transaction would not be subject to a financing contingency and has the full support of its strategic financial partner, Colbeck Capital Management.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Theratechnologies rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume jumped from ‘extremely low’ to ‘extremely high.’

THTX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:40 p.m. ET on April 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits THTX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:40 p.m. ET on April 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user opined that the proposal shows how undervalued the stock is.

Another, however, expressed surprise at why the Board did not accept the proposal despite its significant premium.

THTX stock has gained nearly 6% in 2025 and about 31% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com

