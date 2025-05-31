The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts in Kerala due to the prediction of very heavy rainfall.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for parts of Kerala this afternoon, following a slight dip in heavy rainfall across the state earlier in the day. The orange alert, which signals very heavy rainfall, applies to the districts of Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod. According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall is defined as precipitation between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in a 24-hour period.

Since the morning, a yellow alert had been in place across all districts. With worsening conditions, the alert status was upgraded in the four districts mentioned above. The remaining ten districts—Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad—continue to be under a yellow alert. This indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours. Thunderstorms are also expected in several regions of the state.

The IMD's latest five-day forecast predicts continued rainfall activity in Kerala through June 4. On May 31, an orange alert is in effect for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod, while the other districts remain under a yellow alert. From June 1 to June 2, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod are expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall under yellow alert conditions. On June 3 and 4, the yellow alert shifts to Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Authorities have issued a public advisory urging residents in landslide-, mudslide-, and flood-prone areas to relocate to safer locations if needed. People living close to riverbanks and those in downstream regions of dams are advised to remain vigilant and follow any evacuation instructions provided by local authorities.

With weather conditions expected to remain unstable over the coming days, the public is encouraged to stay updated through official weather bulletins and adhere to safety advisories.