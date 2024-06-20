Kerala: CPI(M) finally has an answer about why LDF lost Lok Sabha Election 2024

Kerala: CPM state secretary M.V. Govindan acknowledged a major defeat for the LDF in the 18th General Elections, attributing it to the loss of minority votes. He expressed concern over the BJP's electoral gains, especially in Christian and SNDP communities.

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan on Thursday (June 20) acknowledged that the LDF experienced a significant defeat in the recently concluded 18th General Elections. He attributed the loss primarily to the leakage of minority votes, stating that the party had misinterpreted public sentiment, which ultimately worked against them in the elections.

He noted that community-based organizations succumbed to the influence of communal forces. The LDF lost a significant vote share among the SNDP and other minority communities, as they voted for the Congress, hoping it would form the government at the Centre.

"The contest in Kerala was between the LDF and UDF. However, parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami and the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) joined forces with the UDF as allies to ensure their success," said Govindan during a press conference after the CPM's state committee meeting.

"The BJP winning even a single seat is a matter of concern. A section of the Christian community supported the BJP in the state. Look at what happened in Thrissur— the Congress lost a major chunk of its vote share among the Christian community there," he said.

He added that the BJP successfully gained traction within the SNDP through the BDJS, an ally of the NDA in the polls.

Govindan alleged that various caste organizations had succumbed to communal forces for various reasons. The SNDP leadership shifted their votes to the Sangh Parivar. Additionally, a section of the Christian community supported the BJP this time, potentially due to threats or other factors. This shift contributed to the loss of Congress votes in Thrissur.

The CPI(M) state chief accused the media of constantly harassing the chief minister and his family, swaying public opinion. "There is a deliberate attempt to cast the chief minister in a negative light," he said.

Govindan assured that the government was implementing corrective actions and would soon refocus its priorities.

"We will launch campaigns at the grassroots level. The well-being of the people will be our top priority. There has been a disconnect between the government and the public, but it will be resolved soon," he added.

