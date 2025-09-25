A move is underway to focus the investigation on Amit Chakkalakkal in Operation Numkhor. Benami transactions will also be examined.

Thiruvananthapuram: A major turn is unfolding in Kerala’s high-profile “Operation Numkhor” investigation, as authorities tighten their focus on actor Amith Chakkalakkal and expand probes into possible benami transactions. The operation has uncovered a peculiar twist: for the first time in Kerala, a newly acquired “first owner” vehicle-specifically, a Toyota Land Cruiser-has been seized under suspicious circumstances. This SUV, picked up from a workshop in Kundannoor, was found registered to a certain “Mahin Ansari” from Assam. However, customs officials have confirmed that no such person exists, and the registered address on the RC is fake. Efforts are now underway to unmask the vehicle’s real owner.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Racket’s Operations and Evasive Tactics

The Customs Department intends to ramp up its raids statewide, continuing the crackdown it began yesterday after a highly confidential probe. Of nearly 150 suspected cars, only 38 have been seized so far. Meanwhile, authorities are weighing whether to send notices to individuals such as Dulquer Salmaan, with reports suggesting that two cars linked to him remain unaccounted for. In a further move, the Enforcement Directorate is preparing to register an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report), marking the start of a money laundering probe.

Operation Numkhor-a name derived from the Bhutanese word for ‘car’-has exposed just one piece of a much larger cross-border syndicate. Indian law strictly bans the import of second-hand vehicles from abroad, and importing new vehicles attracts a steep 200% duty. Even for returning NRIs importing their own used cars, multiple taxes and rules apply. This racket, however, has systematically sidestepped these regulations.

High-Profile Customers and Expanding Probe

According to investigators, the group sources large SUVs-many previously owned by the Bhutanese army or imported to Bhutan from Japan-at throwaway prices in Bhutan. These vehicles are then transported by road into Indian states bordering Bhutan, like Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, where fake registration documents are created. The cars are subsequently re-registered in different states, making it almost impossible to detect the original fraud or any tax evasion. Finally, these vehicles are sold to end customers through car dealers, effectively laundered into the mainstream market.

High-profile customers, including superstars, big industrialists, and car enthusiasts, are prime buyers. Even after adding a markup of around 30% in India, buyers still save lakhs by dodging customs duties and taxes-making these deals irresistible for those in the know. Authorities believe eight different SUV models, such as the Land Cruiser, Land Rover, Nissan Patrol, Defender, and Toyota Prado, have already made their way into Kerala through these channels. Whether the celebrities and businessmen who acquired these vehicles were complicit or simply duped by middlemen is now under intense scrutiny. A far-reaching and detailed investigation has been set in motion to unravel every aspect of this elaborate scam.