Rain alert in West Bengal: Check today's weather forecast and district-wise impact

Rain is predicted in South Bengal! Due to the cyclone, the likelihood of thunderstorms has increased. There is also a chance of rain in North Bengal, with rainfall expected to intensify from Monday.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 8:33 AM IST

Cloudy skies from morning. No scorching heat. Rain is possible today. South Bengal residents are about to get relief from the intense heat. The whole of Bengal may get wet today.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Office report, a cyclone is located over Bangladesh near the border. As a result, moisture-laden air is entering the mainland from the Bay of Bengal.


Due to the entry of moisture into the mainland, the sky will remain cloudy and the possibility of rain will increase.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms with lightning in the districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, today.

Light to moderate rain is possible in all the southern districts. There is also a thunderstorm warning and gusty winds may blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kmph.

Rain will occur in the districts of North Bengal as well as South Bengal. Today, various districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri may get wet.

The amount of rainfall will increase in the districts of South Bengal from Monday. This is what the weather office has reported.

Today, the temperature in Kolkata city will be a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius.

Overall, the heat wave may decrease today. There may be scattered rain today. There is a high possibility of thunderstorms.

