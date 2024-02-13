NIA nabs terror suspect from Kerala's Kannur, claims conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) nabbed a suspect linked to the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), Jafar Bheemantavida, from Kerala's Kannur district. He was arrested in a case related to conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India.

Kannur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a suspect linked to the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI)- Jafar Bheemantavida, from his residence in Kannur. He was wanted in a case registered in 2022 related to a conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in the country by 2047. In a collaborative effort, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and the NIA's fugitive tracking squad located Jafar's Kannur home. An official of the NIA claims that he is the 59th accused to be taken into custody in the case, in which the NIA has filed 60 charge sheets to present.

Bheemantavida was a member of the PFI organisation, according to the NIA, which has been working covertly to impose Islamic control over the nation by 2047. He was absconding for a long time, according to the NIA.

He was suspected of being a PFI master trainer who trained PFI cadres in weapons handling so they could serve in the organization's Service Team and Hit Squads. According to the spokesperson, the creation of such a unit or squad is required to carry out targeted attacks and use force in compliance with PFI leadership directives.

According to reports, Jafar was also earlier involved in various attempted murder and assault cases in Kerala.