Nepali man harassed by owner at restaurant in Kerala; triggers north-south divide online

A video has gone viral on social media platform Reddit, showing a Nepali man being harassed at a restaurant in Kerala.

Published: Feb 26, 2025, 2:41 PM IST

A video has gone viral on social media platform Reddit, showing a Nepali man being harassed at a restaurant in Kerala. The man, who recorded the incident himself, can be heard saying, "Maine aapko kuch nahi kaha" (I didn’t say anything to you), while another individual reportedly the restaurant owner - can be seen ordering him to leave the premises.

In the clip, the Nepali man further confronts the individual, saying, "Why did you push me? I came here to eat." The footage has sparked intense discussions online, with many debating whether the incident was motivated by language bias.

The video was shared with a disclaimer emphasizing that it should not be misinterpreted as an act of anti-Nepal sentiment in India. The post suggests that the alleged harassment occurred because the man spoke Hindi, highlighting the ongoing linguistic tensions in certain regions. 

It also references the recent Karnataka-Maharashtra interstate bus service ban over language disputes, pointing out that such incidents are not uncommon within India itself.

The person opinioned such videos could be weaponized to fuel cross-border animosity, given the recent rise in social media posts fostering hostility between India and Nepal. However, they stressed that the issue at hand was more about linguistic rigidity rather than national identity.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "bro we north indians suffer way much he is lucky he got away with just a push . I dont know kya hoga is desh ka."

Another user commented, "hey, really sorry for what my countrymen are doing at the moment , we have no civic sense at all and a big revolution for it is what we are brewing towards."

A third user wrote, "Yeah...it's not about India vs Nepal or any kind of racism for NEPALI people. South India is famous for kicking out anyone who doesn't talk in their language. I don't really wanna go into the whole Hindi vs South languages BS but whatever the reason south India has a big language problem instead of trying to help they are just making the issue even bigger. I have seen a video of a foreigner being told to speak in Tamil lol."

Also read: Kerala: Man killed by slamming his head against wall after heated argument in Thrissur; accused arrested

