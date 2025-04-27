Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have demolished the homes of three more active terrorists, bringing the total to 9 since the deadly Pahalgam attack.

In a continued effort to curb terror activities in the region, security forces have demolished the homes of several active terrorists, taking the total number of such demolitions to ten since the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22.

The terrorists whose houses have been demolished so far include Lashkar-e-Taiba's Adil Hussain Thoker, Zakir Ahmad Ganai, Amir Ahmad Dar and Asif Sheikh, Shahid Ahmad Kuttey, Ahsan ul Haq Amir, Jaish-e-Mohammed's Amir Nazeer Wani, Jameel Ahmad Sher Gojri, The Resistance Front's Adnan Safi Dar and Farooq Ahmad Tedwa.

Security officials confirmed to PTI on Sunday that the demolitions occurred in Bandipora, Pulwama, and Shopian districts as part of an ongoing crackdown targeting the terror ecosystem in the region. The properties demolished include those linked to individuals believed to be involved in terrorist activities, and the operation is seen as a key part of heightened security measures following the recent attack.

Properties Linked to LeT and Other Terrorists Destroyed

In Shopian district, the residence of Adnan Shafi, a terrorist who joined militant ranks last year, was demolished in the village of Wandina on Saturday night. Meanwhile, in Pulwama, the home of active terrorist Amir Nazir was razed. In Bandipora, the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Jameel Ahmad Shergojri was destroyed. Shergojri, who has been involved in terror activities since 2016, was linked to several attacks in the region.

The demolitions are part of a broader security operation launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which gunmen opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran meadow, killing 26 people, including a Nepali citizen, and injuring several others. The attack prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to vow that the perpetrators would be pursued "to the ends of the earth."

Earlier demolitions had targeted properties connected to other terror suspects, including Zakir Ahmad Ganie in Kulgam and LeT commander Shahid Ahmad Kuttay in Chotipora, Shopian. Ganie, believed to have been active since 2023, and Kuttay, accused of being involved in anti-national activities for over three years, were both linked to ongoing terror operations. Officials have confirmed that controlled demolitions were conducted to minimize the risk of damage to neighboring properties.

Additional properties demolished include those of Adil Hussain Thoker (also known as Adil Guree), Asif Sheikh, and Ahsan Sheikh. Intelligence reports suggest that Adil Guree, who traveled legally to Pakistan in 2018 and received terror training, returned to Jammu and Kashmir last year to assist Pakistani terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.

Encounter in Bandipora Results in Lashkar-e-Taiba Associate's Death

In addition to the demolitions, security forces also killed Lashkar-e-Taiba associate Altaf Lalli during an encounter in Bandipora on Friday. Two police officers were injured in the exchange of fire but are reportedly in stable condition.