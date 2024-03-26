Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Muslim coined 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan; Sangh Parivar netas don't know history: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), accusing the government of discriminating against Muslim refugees. Additionally, he likened the government's actions to those of fascist ruler Adolf Hitler, citing its disregard for protests and objections.
     

    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 8:41 AM IST

    Malappuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the NDA central government, alleging that it is executing the agenda of the RSS. He likened RSS's ideology to Hitler's, citing past statements by RSS leaders praising Germany's actions against internal enemies. Additionally, CM Vijayan mentioned RSS leaders meeting Mussolini in the past to shape organizational structure, implying that similar methods are being attempted in India.

    The Chief Minister was addressing the fourth consecutive rally organised by the CPM in the state against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). 

    In a move to foster inclusivity and outreach to the minority community, especially in the Muslim-dominated north Kerala district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the significant contributions of Muslim rulers, cultural icons, and officials to the nation's history and the independence movement. Drawing upon historical examples, Vijayan noted that a Muslim man named Azimullah Khan was responsible for coining the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

    “Some Sangh Parivar leaders who came here have asked those who sat in front of them to chant the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Who coined the slogan? I don’t know whether the Sangh Parivar knows that his name is Azimullah Khan,” the CM said.

    He remarked that he didn't know whether they would stop using the slogan as it was a Muslim who came up with it.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also mentioned that an old diplomat named Abid Hasan was credited with first raising the slogan 'Jai Hind'. He highlighted the significant contributions of Mughal Emperor Shahjahan's son, Dara Shikoh, who translated over 50 Upanishads from Sanskrit into Persian, facilitating the dissemination of Indian texts globally. Vijayan emphasized that Sangh Parivar leaders and activists advocating for the extradition of Muslims from India to Pakistan should be aware of this historical context. Furthermore, he underscored the pivotal role played by Muslims, along with others, in India's freedom movement.

    While talking about the Citizenship Amendment Act, CM Vijayan alleged that the "RSS-led BJP government at the Centre" is trying to turn Muslims into second-grade citizens in the country through the implementation of the CAA. The democratically conscious people of Kerala won't accept this move at any cost, he said.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Centre's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), alleging that while it claims to provide citizenship to refugees from neighboring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, its true objective is to illegitimize the citizenship of Muslim refugees who have migrated to India. Vijayan accused the BJP-led government of attempting to discriminate against Muslim refugees, noting that no other country in the world has ever divided refugees based on religion.

    Despite widespread protests across the country and opposition voiced by various nations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Sangh Parivar-led Union government for proceeding with its agenda, likening its actions to those of fascist ruler Adolf Hitler. Vijayan expressed concern over the government's disregard for objections and likened its approach to Hitler's authoritarian tactics.

