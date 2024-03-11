Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mullaperiyar dam case: Survey of India report favours Kerala in construction of car parking project

    In a setback for Tamil Nadu, the Survey of India favoured Kerala on the mega construction of the car parking ground in Mullaperiyar. A report regarding the matter was submitted to the Supreme Court today and the case will be considered again on April 24.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

    New Delhi: Regarding the construction of the car parking ground in Mullaperiyar, the Survey of India report supported Kerala's stance. In a setback for the Tamil Nadu government, the report specifies that the construction is situated outside the leased land. The Survey of India authorities has submitted a comprehensive report on this matter to the Supreme Court.

    The Supreme Court will consider the case again on the 24th of next month.

    The apex court had earlier asked the Survey of India to check whether the car parking project initiated by Kerala near the Mullaperiyar dam area enters the property covered by the Periyar Lake Lease Agreement of October 1886. The lease indenture dated October 29, 1886, was for 999 years. It was signed between the Maharaja of Travancore and the Secretary of State for India for the Periyar irrigation works.

    The court granted the Survey of India three months to complete the exercise. This decision followed mutual agreement from both Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the survey conducted by the Survey of India.

    Initially, the Tamil Nadu government had appealed to the Supreme Court against the National Green Tribunal (NGT)'s ruling, which permitted Kerala to proceed with a "mega car parking" project within the water-spread area of the Mullaperiyar dam.

    The Chennai Bench of the tribunal had granted permission for the project within the vicinity of the Periyar Tiger Reserve near the Mullaperiyar dam reservoir.

    Tamil Nadu had stated that the project was located in the area leased to them. The project, inclusive of various supplementary construction activities, was anticipated to have environmental repercussions on the catchment area, the water spread area of the dam, and subsequently, the waters of the reservoir.  These waters are utilized for drinking and irrigation purposes by the inhabitants of five districts of Tamil Nadu.
     

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 1:44 PM IST
