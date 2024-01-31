Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mookkannoor massacre case: Accused sentenced to death for killing family of three

    The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court has awarded a death sentence to the accused in the Mookkannoor massacre case in Angamaly. Babu has been sentenced for killing his brother Shivan, his wife Valsala, and his daughter Smitha.

    Mookkannoor massacre case: Accused sentenced to death for killing family of three rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    Ernakulam: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court has awarded a death sentence to the accused in the Mookkannoor massacre case in Angamaly. The accused was also charged with double life imprisonment for the other two murders and a  fine of Rs 4, 10,000 in various sections of the case. Babu has been sentenced for killing his brother Shivan, his wife Valsala, and his daughter Smitha.

    The court had said that the charges against Babu, including murder and attempted murder were proved. The court also stated that the case was rare among rare and how Smitha was killed was gruesome. He was sentenced to death considering the manner of the murder.

    The murder took place on February 11, 2018. He killed his elder brother, wife, and daughter due to a family quarrel. He also cut his daughter's son who tried to stop the attack. The police later arrested the accused who escaped on a bike after the murder.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 3:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: CCTV video of stray dog charging towards boy sparks fear (WATCH) rkn

    Kerala: CCTV video of stray dog charging towards boy sparks fear (WATCH)

    Kerala: Rapid Relief Team rescues baby elephant who fell into septic tank in Thrissur RKN

    Kerala: Rapid Relief Team rescues baby elephant who fell into septic tank in Thrissur

    Kerala: ED issues lookout notice to nab accused in High Rich scam rkn

    Kerala: ED issues lookout notice to nab accused in High Rich scam

    Kochi Water Metro services delayed in four stations due to shortage of boats rkn

    Kochi Water Metro services delayed in four stations due to shortage of boats

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-82 January 31 2024: Here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-82 January 31 2024: Here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

    Recent Stories

    Mushroom to Kale: 7 Zinc-packed vegetables for good health ATG EAI

    Mushroom to Kale: 7 Zinc-packed vegetables for good health

    Ravichandran Ashwin retains No 1 spot, Jasprit Bumrah moves to 4th in ICC Men's Test bowling rankings snt

    Ravichandran Ashwin retains No 1 spot, Jasprit Bumrah moves to 4th in ICC Men's Test bowling rankings

    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal discharged from hospital after health scare vkp

    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal discharged from hospital after health scare

    Lokayukta raids sweep Karnataka: 40 locations targeted in crackdown on unethical conduct

    Lokayukta raids sweep Karnataka: 40 locations targeted in crackdown on unethical conduct

    Arvind Kejriwal gets 5th Enforcement Directorate summons in liquor policy case gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal gets 5th Enforcement Directorate summons in liquor policy case

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon