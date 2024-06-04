Mavelikkara Election Results 2024 LIVE: Kodikunnil Suresh aims for 4th term amid strong campaign by LDF

Mavelikkara Lok Sabha Elections Results LIVE: Congress's Kodikunnil Suresh vies for his fourth term, facing off against CPI's CA Arun Kumar, who presents a strong challenge with active campaigning. BDJS has nominated Baiju Kalasala as their candidate in the constituency.

The Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing unprecedented election fervor. Its assembly constituencies include Changanassery (in Kottayam district), Kuttanad, Mavelikkara, and Chengannur (in Alappuzha district), as well as Kunnathur, Kottarakkara, and Pathanapuram (in Kollam district). The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04).

2024 Election:

The Lok Sabha election presents challenges for the Congress as Kodikunnil Suresh seeks his fourth term. CA Arun Kumar from the CPI has emerged as a formidable contender, actively campaigning in the constituency. BDJS has nominated Baiju Kalasala as their candidate. The election has piqued interest in whether CA Arun Kumar can capitalize on the incumbent's longstanding influence in Mavelikkara, which has been held by Kodikunnil Suresh since 2009.

2019 Election:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Mavelikkara constituency re-elected Congress's Kodikunnil Suresh for the third consecutive term. The contest witnessed a face-off between Kodikunnil Suresh and CPI's prominent candidate Chittayam Gopakumar, with Thazhava Sahadeva also contesting for BDJS as an ally of the NDA. Kodikunnil Suresh secured a significant victory with a majority of 61,138 votes in Mavelikkara, amidst a high voter turnout of 74.33 percent.

In the 2019 elections, a total of 9,72,360 people cast their votes in the Mavelikkara constituency. Kodikunnil Suresh of the Congress secured 4,40,415 votes, while CPI's Chittayam Gopakumar received 3,79,277 votes, and Thazhava Sahadeva of BDJS garnered 1,33,546 votes. Suresh's majority exceeded 60,000 votes in 2019, marking a significant increase from his lead of 32,737 votes in the 2014 elections.



Latest Videos