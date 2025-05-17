Gafoor's postmortem report has revealed that he suffered a deep bite to his neck, which caused his death due to blood loss. The report also mentions flesh being bitten off from his back, as well as teeth and claw marks all over his body.

Malappuram: Following the death of tapping worker named Gafoor, the Forest Department's operation to capture the man-eating tiger in Kalikavu near Malappuram entered the sixth day. CCTV Footage of the tiger has been captured on camera that was installed by the forest department. The tiger was sighted at the same location where it attacked and killed Gafoor. Chief Veterinary Surgeon Arun Zachariah clarified that this tiger was from Silent Valley and on the Forest Department's data list.

A 50-member team led by Chief Veterinary Surgeon Dr. Arun Zachariah is leading the operation to capture the tiger. Kumki elephants have been brought in from Muthanga to assist in the capture. The Forest Department is attempting to locate the tiger's whereabouts through 50 cameras installed in the area. Further actions, including tranquilising, will be taken after locating the tiger. Currently, the search is being conducted by three teams. Gafoor, a tapping worker at a rubber estate in Adakkakundu, Kalikavu, was killed in the tiger attack.

Gafoor's postmortem report has revealed that he suffered a deep bite to his neck, which caused his death due to blood loss. The report also mentions flesh being bitten off from his back, as well as teeth and claw marks all over his body.

Locals have protested the incident, claiming that it was not an isolated event and that the presence of tigers and leopards in the area had been reported for days. They pointed out the frequent attacks on farmers by wild animals and demanded a government job for a family member of the deceased instead of the Rs 10 lakh compensation. MLA A.P. Anilkumar visited the site and assured the locals that tranquilizer teams from Wayanad and Palakkad had been dispatched. He emphasized the need for cooperation and mentioned raising the issue in the Assembly three months prior, advocating for government action like cages or cameras.