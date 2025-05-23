Unscientific construction methods have reportedly led to the collapse of the Kooriyad National Highway in Malappuram. Minister Muhammad Riyas directed the Public Works Secretary to investigate the incident and submit a report.

Malappuram: KNR Constructions, the company responsible for the construction of the Kooriyad National Highway in Malappuram, has admitted to a design flaw that led to the recent collapse. KNR Constructions Executive Director, Jalandhar Reddy, told Asianet News that the foundation work for this road was carried out during the summer and that there was a design flaw in the 250-meter stretch where the RE wall collapsed.

“The soil beneath the RE wall became saturated due to heavy rainfall during the summer, absorbing more water, which might have put pressure on the adjacent wall, The initial study indicated that the RE and RCC walls would be strong. Necessary steps were taken to strengthen the underlying soil. Yet, the collapse occurred,” he said.

Jalandhar Reddy stated that it was necessary to complete the work quickly before the monsoon season. “Efforts were made to finish the work quickly. However, there was no compromise on the quality of construction,” he added. Officials from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) inspected the site and issued a show-cause notice to the company. The company officials informed that they would respond within 15 days and take necessary steps to resolve the issue.

KNR, based in Andhra, has also formed another company for operations in Kerala. They were awarded two key highway stretches in Kerala — Ramanattukara to Valanchery and Valanchery to Kapirikkad-- in 202. The design and standards were set by the National Highway Authority. A team of officials appointed by NHAI is overseeing the construction.



What led to the collapse?

The main reason for the collapse of the Kooriyad NH in Malappuram is the assessment that the construction was carried out using RE blocks exceeding the permissible limit. Normally, RE blocks are used for a maximum length of 9 to 12 meters. In the Kuriyad reach, construction was carried out using RE blocks exceeding 16 meters in length. Due to the high clay content in the Kuriyad field, an elevated highway with pillars installed through piling was required. This suggestion was reportedly ignored by the construction company.

Minister Muhammad Riyas directed the Public Works Secretary to investigate the incident and submit a report. The Public Works Secretary and others will visit the site for this purpose. Information will be sought from NHAI officials regarding the accident. The Minister's office informed that necessary action will be taken after receiving the report.

Meanwhile, the Malappuram District Collector convened a meeting in the wake of the accident. NHAI said that the accident occurred due to the expansion of the paddy fields following the rain. NHAI has appointed a three-member independent expert team to investigate the accident.