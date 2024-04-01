Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Malappuram child death: Phone conversation between relative, neighbour reveals brutality of murder

    The post-mortem report of the baby revealed old and new wounds on the body, including puncture wounds consistent with a lit cigarette. The child suffered severe head injuries from a beating, with broken ribs also observed

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

    Malappuram: The telephone conversation of a relative who witnessed the murder of a 2-year-old girl by her father in Malappuram has been released. The crucial conversation revealed the brutality of the attack with Faiz reportedly kicking the child while she was in her mother's lap. The phone conservation of Ansar, the brother-in-law of the accused and a neighbor was released by the officials.

    Ansar stated that Faiz threatened the child with a kick when she tried to stop him. He also said that he had been told to state the police. Ansar stated that Fiaz threw the child from her mother's lap and kicked her. Faiz was constantly harassing the child. He stated that the accused tried to stop buying food for the child. 

    The Manjeri First Class Magistrate Court has remanded the accused father till April 7. The Kalikkavu police arrested him on the charge of murder as it became clear in the post-mortem that the child was brutally beaten to death. The relatives alleged that Faiz had molested the child's mother earlier. 

    The post-mortem report of the baby revealed old and new wounds on the body, including puncture wounds consistent with a lit cigarette. The child suffered severe head injuries from a beating, with broken ribs also observed. Blood was found on the head, and the cause of death was determined to be bleeding resulting from the head trauma inflicted during the assault.


     

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 1:44 PM IST
